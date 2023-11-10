Yelp Reviews Of Kitchen Nightmares' The Juicy Box Are (Mostly) Positive

Upon entering The Juicy Box, it didn't take long for "Kitchen Nightmare's" Gordon Ramsay to run into a major issue. Despite the Brooklyn eatery's name, no juice was available. The juice maker was broken, forcing the owners to serve smoothies instead. However, the busted juicer was the least of The Juicy Box's problems, which included a hard-partying staff and a broken walk-in fridge. Ramsay and the crew worked together to improve and subsequently save the restaurant. If you watched the episode, which first aired on November 6, you might be searching for an update on how The Juicy Bar is currently doing.

According to Yelp reviews, Chef Ramsay's efforts weren't in vain. With 3.7 stars, most of the new comments were relatively positive. On November 6, one reviewer admitted they "[weren't] too impressed" when visiting the establishment a year ago, but after trying it again, they enjoyed "the best chicken [they've] had in a long time." Several others praised the restaurant for its welcoming environment. "The owner is very personable and inviting," writes one Yelper. Others complimented the versatile music, the "ethnic authenticity of the food," and the attentive waitstaff.

Still, some diners weren't impressed. Some critiques included the restaurant's flavorless food, lack of quality for the price, and a "poorly stocked bar." Even so, the eatery seems to be doing better than when Ramsay got his hands on it.