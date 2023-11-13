What, Exactly, Is Sourdough Coffee Cake?

Coffee cake is a versatile pastry that can be served as a dessert or even eaten for breakfast. When coffee was first brought to Europe in the 17th century, it was a popular drink also used in baking. Thus, the concept of adding coffee to your cake ingredients was born. However, coffee cake is often seen as an evolution since sweet breads and pastries were already quite popular in countries like Germany, Austria, and Denmark. Therefore, variations of "coffee cake" emerged as a sweet treat perfect for pairing with a cup of coffee. While there are many cultural traditions and twists, coffee cake is largely recognized in America today as a sweet sponge cake with a layer of cinnamon sugar in the middle and a sugary crumb topping.

Sourdough coffee cake has gained traction in recent years, likely due to the increase in sourdough bread baking. Making sourdough bread and cakes takes a little extra time and attention because instead of using yeast, they require a sourdough starter to rise.

A sourdough starter is a mixture of flour and water that's given time to ferment. When you're ready to bake, you can use a small portion of your starter as a leavening agent. Using sourdough starter in sugary baked goods like coffee cakes creates a rich depth of flavor that balances out the sweetness perfectly.