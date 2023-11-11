The Unique Stuffing Puerto Rico Serves With Thanksgiving Turkey

In Puerto Rico, mofongo is so important that many claim it might as well be dubbed the country's national dish. Traditionally, it's made by mashing and deep-frying green plantains, garlic, cilantro, and pork rinds, creating a heavy, savory side often eaten alongside a warm bowl of chicken broth or shrimp sauce. Mofongo also appears at the dinner table during the holiday season as a hearty turkey stuffing.

Stuffing is a popular Thanksgiving side dish that can seriously make your salivary glands act up. Turkey stuffing made from mofongo differs in that it has a crunchy edge from the pork rinds or bacon bits and can be prepared with a mild dose of heat using sweet chilis. (And no, in case you were wondering, mofongo turkey stuffing doesn't taste like bananas.)

Plantains taste best when cooked, and as such, some countries know them as "cooking bananas," unlike typical yellow "dessert bananas" that are always eaten raw. Uncooked, plantains aren't very palatable, which is why dishes like caramelized plantains and mofongo can really help them shine. Although mofongo itself is made with minimal spices, it's easy to see why pairing it with a uniquely zested roasted turkey would become a Thanksgiving staple in Puerto Rico.