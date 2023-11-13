How To Clean Your Pizza Stone For A Fresh Bake Every Time

If you've been cooking (or even reheating) pizza directly on your oven rack, it's time to change your methods. Cooking your pizza on a pizza stone can help you achieve a crispy crust more reminiscent of your favorite take-out restaurant. A pizza stone is essentially a flat slab that sits inside your oven and helps evenly distribute the heat around the pizza; this way, there's no need to turn or flip the crust. The stones are often made from materials like cast iron or cordierite that can withstand extremely high temperatures.

If you think these tools are only good for pizza, think again. You can also use your pizza stone for roasting vegetables, for example, but first, you have to start with a clean surface. Unlike a pot or pan that you can throw in the dishwasher, pizza stones require more work and care to clean. At a minimum, every time your pizza stone is used, it needs to be wiped down to remove surface dirt. Also important to note is that your stone should be completely cool before you attempt to wash it. Instead of submerging the stone in a hot, soapy water bath, you'll want to use a moderate amount of water; otherwise, you risk eroding the stone. You can also trade out your sponge for a silicone or rubber spatula.