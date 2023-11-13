How To Clean Your Pizza Stone For A Fresh Bake Every Time
If you've been cooking (or even reheating) pizza directly on your oven rack, it's time to change your methods. Cooking your pizza on a pizza stone can help you achieve a crispy crust more reminiscent of your favorite take-out restaurant. A pizza stone is essentially a flat slab that sits inside your oven and helps evenly distribute the heat around the pizza; this way, there's no need to turn or flip the crust. The stones are often made from materials like cast iron or cordierite that can withstand extremely high temperatures.
If you think these tools are only good for pizza, think again. You can also use your pizza stone for roasting vegetables, for example, but first, you have to start with a clean surface. Unlike a pot or pan that you can throw in the dishwasher, pizza stones require more work and care to clean. At a minimum, every time your pizza stone is used, it needs to be wiped down to remove surface dirt. Also important to note is that your stone should be completely cool before you attempt to wash it. Instead of submerging the stone in a hot, soapy water bath, you'll want to use a moderate amount of water; otherwise, you risk eroding the stone. You can also trade out your sponge for a silicone or rubber spatula.
Treat your pizza stone with the utmost care
After a few hours of use, the stone is ready to be cleaned in a simple, four-part method. First is cooling, which could take two to three hours. This is perfect for those who like to relax after dinner instead of cleaning up right away. Once the stone is cool, use a rubber or silicone spatula to gently scrape any debris from the surface. Avoid using a metal spatula, as that could scratch or damage your stone. If any stuck-on bits remain, make a paste with baking soda and water, and then simply dab the paste over the stubborn spots before scrubbing with a soft brush, like a toothbrush.
Lastly, give the stone a good wipe and let it air dry. If you notice that some bits simply won't come off, just toss the stone back in the oven and crank the heat up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. After an hour, the heat should remove any lasting stuck-on pieces. Over time, your pizza stone may stain or discolor, but this won't affect the final result of your food. Since you're taking the time to clean your pizza stone, make sure you store it properly. This means keeping it away from anything that could scratch it, like pots, pans, or baking sheets.