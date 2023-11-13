6 Best And 6 Worst Fast Food Holiday Releases Throughout The Years, According To Customers

When it comes to fast food holiday rollouts, it's safe to say that sampling new holiday menu items can feel risky. The chances that you'll either love or hate an item are high, and wasting money, especially around the holidays, can get downright depressing.

Because of this, we thought it might be fun to recount some of the best and worst holiday releases throughout the years while also highlighting a few of the most recent festive grabs. From icy cold drinks to savory eats, we've uncovered the gamut of interesting holiday items found splashed across fast food holiday menus throughout the years — and boy, was it interesting!

As for how we came to these conclusions, well, who better to ask than the customers themselves? We've looked over all of the scathing reviews and glowing accolades to give you an honest assessment of which holiday menu items were actually worth your dime. Not only this, but we've tried a few of these ourselves (hello, PSL, and polar bear cookies) and can offer our own vantage point on how these stack up as well. All right, enough of the chatter. Let's get on to unveiling our list of 6 best and 6 worst fast food holiday releases throughout the years.