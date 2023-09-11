Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty Review: It Tastes Like A Candle Smells

Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty is one of the latest pumpkin spice products to hit the scene. At this point, it feels like everything that can be made pumpkin has been made pumpkin whether anyone asked for it or not, which is why it is so surprising that Wendy's didn't participate in the fall flavors mania until now.

Wendy's opened in 1969 and has since become famous for its hamburgers and, to an extent, its Frosty. The Frosty follows in a long and noble line of fast food frozen desserts. While it is similar to a milkshake, it is not quite the same. Frosty treats do not technically contain any ice cream, but that hasn't stopped them from being a frozen dessert hit. We are glad to see that Wendy's is now trying its hand at some new flavors, but the jury is still out on whether the Pumpkin Spice Frosty can hold a candle to the classic Chocolate Frosty flavor.