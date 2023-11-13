Arby's Good Burger 2 Meal Makes Us Hungry For The Movie Sequel

Over 25 years have gone by since Nickelodeon's iconic fast food duo first made both kids and adults crack up at their endless restaurant shenanigans. Now that the "Good Burger" sequel is set to premiere on Paramount Plus on November 22, the movie's cult fanbase is gearing up for the return of actors Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to grace viewers with more mayhem. Even Arby's is celebrating "Good Burger 2" — according to a press release, it's putting the burger that started it all on the menu for a limited time. This news is a dream come true for fans who have always wanted to try the "Good Burger" burger in real life.

The "Good Burger 2" meal features a juicy burger, fries, and a shake, but the food isn't the only part of this collab that has social media intrigued. In Atlanta, Georgia, the John's Creek Arby's is celebrating the sequel's release by hosting a pop-up "Good Burger" event on November 16. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., fans can snap a photo with a Burgermobile replica, win cash prizes, and enjoy other themed activities. Arby's website is also selling sweatshirts and T-shirts with designs inspired by "Good Burger 2."