Arby's Good Burger 2 Meal Makes Us Hungry For The Movie Sequel
Over 25 years have gone by since Nickelodeon's iconic fast food duo first made both kids and adults crack up at their endless restaurant shenanigans. Now that the "Good Burger" sequel is set to premiere on Paramount Plus on November 22, the movie's cult fanbase is gearing up for the return of actors Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to grace viewers with more mayhem. Even Arby's is celebrating "Good Burger 2" — according to a press release, it's putting the burger that started it all on the menu for a limited time. This news is a dream come true for fans who have always wanted to try the "Good Burger" burger in real life.
The "Good Burger 2" meal features a juicy burger, fries, and a shake, but the food isn't the only part of this collab that has social media intrigued. In Atlanta, Georgia, the John's Creek Arby's is celebrating the sequel's release by hosting a pop-up "Good Burger" event on November 16. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., fans can snap a photo with a Burgermobile replica, win cash prizes, and enjoy other themed activities. Arby's website is also selling sweatshirts and T-shirts with designs inspired by "Good Burger 2."
Arby's has re-imagined the famous Good Burger with a patty made of 51% Wagyu beef and 49% ground beef, adding to its menu's short list of fast food hamburgers. Along with crispy bacon, this meaty burger is stacked with red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and American cheese, all sandwiched between two toasted brioche buns. The special sauce may not be Ed's seafood-laced concoction from the film, but Arby's version certainly matches its bright orange color and probably adds a little zest to the burger's overall flavor. Crinkle-cut fries and a whipped cream-topped strawberry shake are also part of the "Good Burger 2" combo meal.
The colorful, '90s-themed marketing on Arby's social media features fellow dudes singing jingles from the film and dusting off their favorite quotes. Some customers are more than ready to try the Wagyu burger for themselves. "I like the idea and the nostalgia. Can't wait to see the movie," one Facebook user commented on the announcement. Some fans were even hoping the actors themselves would appear in the promo to rep Arby's merch. The tasty tribute that is the "Good Burger 2" combo will only be here for a short while at Arby's, but fans are especially thankful that the guys at Good Burger are still serving up laughs all these years later.