Sesame Cauliflower Stir-Fry Recipe

Take your stir-frying skills to a whole new level with a flavor-packed, sesame-infused dish. This delicious sesame cauliflower stir-fry recipe is brought to us by Catherine Brookes, and it's sure to become a staple in your everyday dinner repertoire!

The recipe brings together the perfect combination of textures and tastes. There are crispy cauliflower florets coated in a rice flour batter and baked until they achieve that satisfying, crisp outer layer. The savory sauce — featuring the umami depth of soy sauce, the sweetness of honey, and the nuttiness of sesame oil — takes this dish to the next level. It's the kind of flavor that keeps you coming back for more! Add to that the colorful trio of stir-fried red bell peppers, onions, and sugar snap peas. Once they're tender and slightly charred, the baked cauliflower florets are tossed into the mix along with the sauce to soak up all that deliciousness. With plenty of vibrant, plant-based goodness and punchy flavors, this easy dinner is sure to make your taste buds sing.