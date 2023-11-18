Sesame Cauliflower Stir-Fry Recipe
Take your stir-frying skills to a whole new level with a flavor-packed, sesame-infused dish. This delicious sesame cauliflower stir-fry recipe is brought to us by Catherine Brookes, and it's sure to become a staple in your everyday dinner repertoire!
The recipe brings together the perfect combination of textures and tastes. There are crispy cauliflower florets coated in a rice flour batter and baked until they achieve that satisfying, crisp outer layer. The savory sauce — featuring the umami depth of soy sauce, the sweetness of honey, and the nuttiness of sesame oil — takes this dish to the next level. It's the kind of flavor that keeps you coming back for more! Add to that the colorful trio of stir-fried red bell peppers, onions, and sugar snap peas. Once they're tender and slightly charred, the baked cauliflower florets are tossed into the mix along with the sauce to soak up all that deliciousness. With plenty of vibrant, plant-based goodness and punchy flavors, this easy dinner is sure to make your taste buds sing.
What ingredients will I need for this sesame cauliflower stir-fry?
For the crispy cauliflower, you'll need to mix up a batter with rice flour, sesame oil, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and some water. Whilst the coated cauliflower bakes, whip up that tasty, savory sauce with soy sauce, honey, rice vinegar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, red pepper flakes, and corn starch. Next, it's time to stir-fry the veg in some oil — red bell pepper, onion, and sugar snap peas, before tossing in the baked cauliflower and mixing through the sauce.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Mix the batter
Mix the rice flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, 1 teaspoon of the sesame oil, and ¾ cup of water in a bowl.
Step 3: Coat cauliflower in batter
Add the cauliflower florets and mix well until coated in the batter.
Step 4: Add cauliflower to baking sheet
Spread the cauliflower florets out on a lined baking sheet.
Step 5: Bake cauliflower
Bake for 30 minutes, or until crisp and starting to brown.
Step 6: Mix the sauce
Add the soy sauce, honey, rice vinegar, 2 teaspoons of sesame oil, garlic, ginger, red pepper flakes, and 3 tablespoons of water to a saucepan. Stir over a medium heat.
Step 7: Add the corn starch
Mix the corn starch with a little water to make a slurry, and pour it into the saucepan. Stir until thickened and starting to bubble.
Step 8: Heat vegetable oil
Heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan on medium-high.
Step 9: Stir fry the vegetables
Add the red pepper, onion, and sugar snap peas and fry until slightly softened and charred — about 6–8 minutes.
Step 10: Add the cauliflower
Add the baked cauliflower and sauce. Stir everything for another 2 minutes to combine.
Step 11: Garnish and serve
Serve over rice or noodles. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped fresh cilantro, if desired.
What should you serve with sesame cauliflower stir-fry?
There are plenty of ways to transform this tasty stir-fry into a well-rounded and complete meal. A great option is to serve the dish over a bed of fluffy jasmine rice or even nutty quinoa to absorb the rich, savory sauce and create a delicious balance of textures and flavors. If you're looking to make it a heartier feast, pair the stir-fry with noodles, such as udon or soba, for a satisfying and wholesome dinner.
For a more refreshing side, add some crisp, lightly steamed bok choy or broccoli. For something even more adventurous, you could always incorporate a side of pickled cucumbers or a tangy, Asian-inspired slaw to bring a zesty, crunchy element to the meal. Whether you choose rice, greens, noodles, or whatever else you please, this sesame cauliflower stir-fry offers a versatile base to create a wonderfully balanced meal with a delightful medley of tastes.
How do you store leftover sesame cauliflower stir-fry?
Your sesame cauliflower stir-fry doesn't only have to be enjoyed on the day it's made. You can easily store any leftovers for a quick and convenient meal later. Begin by allowing the dish to cool to room temperature before transferring it to an airtight container. Refrigerate any remaining stir-fry for up to three or four days to maintain its freshness and flavor. To reheat, use the stovetop or microwave to revive the leftovers until everything is piping hot.
If you find yourself with too much stir-fry to enjoy within a few days, freezing can be a great option here, too. Seal the leftovers in a freezer-safe container and store for up to three months. When you're ready to enjoy the frozen leftovers, thaw them overnight in the refrigerator before reheating and serving them with sides of your choice. This process will help to preserve the dish's original texture and taste as best as possible.
- 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
- ¾ cup rice flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 + 2 teaspoons sesame oil, divided
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1-inch chunk of ginger, grated
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon corn starch
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 onion, sliced
- 4 ounces sugar snap peas
- Sesame seeds
- Fresh cilantro, chopped
|Calories per Serving
|281
|Total Fat
|6.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|50.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.7 g
|Total Sugars
|15.1 g
|Sodium
|920.6 mg
|Protein
|7.4 g