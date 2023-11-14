What Makes Detroit's Beloved Hani So Special?

As the story goes, a chef named Hani (first or last, our sources do not say) liked to play around with the menu at National Coney Island where he was employed. That checks out, since grilling hot dogs all day could get a bit boring. It seems he liked to create special off-menu items such as omelets for regular customers, but one night in 1985 he came up with a flat, griddle-cooked sandwich filled with a cheese-topped chicken tender. This simple sandwich caught on with the late-night bar crowd, and soon other restaurants started copying the idea. Eventually, Hani's (or Mr. Hani's? We don't want to deny him his proper honorific if this is a last name) employer filed for a trademark on the name of the sandwich, so this means that any sandwich today that is actually marketed under the name either comes from one of the handful of businesses owned by National Coney Island or else is some kind of scofflaw.

Knockoffs notwithstanding, the Hani has done very well by National Coney Island over the years (and we can only hope that its creator has been compensated accordingly). In a 2015 customer survey, it was chosen as the chain's best sandwich, beating out its eponymous hot dogs. Even today, this sandwich, which was added to the menu 20 years after the chain was founded, remains its top-selling sandwich.