Greenlandic Christmas Dinner Would Make The North Pole Proud

When people travel for the winter holidays, they may visit England if they're looking for some of that "ye olde Dickensian" feeling, or they might hit the ski slopes in Switzerland if they want to hobnob with the 1%. One place that most may not think to venture, however, is Greenland, a small country whose 56,000 residents give it a population approximately the same size as that of Olympia, Washington. While Greenland may not be known for its tourist amenities and Michelin-starred restaurants, what it can offer the intrepid traveler is the chance to experience a holiday feast that may be unlike anything they've experienced elsewhere.

Greenland is known for its unique meats, one of which is reindeer. Here in the U.S., when we think of these animals at Christmastime, it's usually in the cute context of animated red-nosed ones pulling Santa's sleight or possibly knitted ones adorning ugly sweaters. In Scandinavia, however, reindeer meat has been used as a pizza topping in both Sweden and Finland, while in Greenland it may feature prominently on the holiday menu. Reindeer, called tuttu in Greenland, are the only deer species on the island (although technically they're caribou) and they've been hunted for millennia by the Inuit people. One need not be a hunter to have caribou for Christmas, however, as the meat is commercially available.