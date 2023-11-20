Christmas Bread Sauce Is A Relic Of Medieval Times

The holidays are full of traditions, old and new. Many of these traditions are unique to families, but plenty have more historical roots. Take, for example, the reason why we eat candy canes at Christmas. This candy with German roots was made to look like a shepherd's staff and was given out to children during church services. Unlike the candy cane, however, which has become a symbol of Christmas, some food-related traditions have dwindled into non-existence with each passing Christmas.

One such fading food relics is Christmas bread sauce, which hails from the medieval era. Contrary to what you might expect, it was not a sauce for bread, but rather a sauce made from bread crumbs or scraps. This gravy-like condiment features stale bread simmered with milk and infused with the spices and flavors of onions, cloves, garlic, and bay leaves. Although uncommon in American households, bread sauce can be found during Christmas on the tables of many British households. Best of all, bread sauce can accompany just about everything else on the table. A traditional British Christmas dinner might include turkey, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and cranberry sauce. Like American gravy, it can add complexity to each of these dishes and complement anything that lacks flavor.