Think Twice Before Buying Baby Food At Aldi

It's no secret that Aldi is packed with bargains for shoppers willing to forgo familiar brands. Many people shop there almost automatically, assuming they'll always find better deals than in traditional supermarkets. However, that's not always the case, especially when it comes to a family staple like baby food.

To be sure, Aldi's baby food isn't expensive. The reason to buy it elsewhere comes down to coupons, which are commonly offered by brand-name baby food manufacturers. By pairing these with regular store sales, it's possible for parents to scoop up large quantities of baby food at prices even lower than at Aldi', which only rarely offers coupons on its products and never accepts ones from manufacturers, even on the brand-name products it sells. While it requires a bit of planning and an understanding of how couponing works, this strategy can be well worth it for new parents looking to maximize their budgets.