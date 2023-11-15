Starbucks Red Cup Day 2023: Everything You Need To Know

Has anyone ever told you that red is your color? If so, you're in luck, because Thursday, November 16, 2023, marks the return of Starbucks' annual reusable cup program, bringing fan merriment and a nod to sustainability for the sixth consecutive year. While supplies last, customers will receive a free, reusable red cup, embellished with a simple, twinkling design.

In a nod to environmental responsibility, Starbucks has crafted the collectible cups with 75% recycled content. This aligns with the brand's other sustainability initiatives, which have included eliminating straws for cold drinks, donating millions of coffee trees that are resilient to climate change, and increasing the number of plant-based menu items. According to a press release shared with Mashed, the coffee giant aims to slash its waste footprint by an ambitious 50% by the year 2030.

For those who choose to embrace the company's mission, bringing the red cup back to Starbucks will become a gainful experience. Customers who present their reusable cup during subsequent visits will enjoy a $0.10 discount on their orders, an incentive designed to encourage the integration of sustainable practices into daily routines. Starbucks Rewards members, always at the forefront of perks, can further amplify their benefits by earning 25 bonus points ("Stars") when they hand their reusable cup to the barista.