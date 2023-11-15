Starbucks Red Cup Day 2023: Everything You Need To Know
Has anyone ever told you that red is your color? If so, you're in luck, because Thursday, November 16, 2023, marks the return of Starbucks' annual reusable cup program, bringing fan merriment and a nod to sustainability for the sixth consecutive year. While supplies last, customers will receive a free, reusable red cup, embellished with a simple, twinkling design.
In a nod to environmental responsibility, Starbucks has crafted the collectible cups with 75% recycled content. This aligns with the brand's other sustainability initiatives, which have included eliminating straws for cold drinks, donating millions of coffee trees that are resilient to climate change, and increasing the number of plant-based menu items. According to a press release shared with Mashed, the coffee giant aims to slash its waste footprint by an ambitious 50% by the year 2030.
For those who choose to embrace the company's mission, bringing the red cup back to Starbucks will become a gainful experience. Customers who present their reusable cup during subsequent visits will enjoy a $0.10 discount on their orders, an incentive designed to encourage the integration of sustainable practices into daily routines. Starbucks Rewards members, always at the forefront of perks, can further amplify their benefits by earning 25 bonus points ("Stars") when they hand their reusable cup to the barista.
'Tis the season to preserve your coffee cup
Red Cup Day isn't a new concept to Starbucks aficionados. Adorned with various festive designs, the mostly red but also a bit green and white cups have become emblematic of a tradition that goes beyond mere caffeine consumption. Just a few of the drinks to fill your red cup with this year include limited-edition fall and winter beverages such as the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. Plus, the initiative isn't confined to a single avenue of use. Whether you find it cozier at the store, more convenient to use the drive-thru, or more efficient to rely on the Starbucks mobile app, the accessibility of the red cup program makes it easier to support the company's sustainability goals.
It's important for customers to note, though, that Starbucks faces a potential disruption as thousands of its team members across the U.S., organized under the Starbucks Workers United (SWU) union, will stage a walkout on November 16. This is anticipated to be a high foot traffic day due to the reusable red cup promotion. Representatives of Starbucks notified Tasting Table that the company was aware of the planned walkout, which it called "a day of action at a small subset of our U.S. stores."
