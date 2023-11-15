How To Clean Ceramic Pans

Ceramic cookware ticks a lot of boxes for average home cooks: It's nonstick, it can stand up to high-heat cooking, and it's pretty to look at. Inevitably, though, that pristine white ceramic coating will get dirty. Fortunately, ceramic pans are also easy to clean, which goes a long way in helping you keep your cookware looking great and functioning properly.

The cooking surface of ceramic pans is lined with a water- and oil-resistant coating which makes them inherently simple to clean — as well as cook with — because food just doesn't stick to it. Although ceramic may appear to still be clean after light use such as frying an egg, it is always best to clean the pan after cooking. Tiny food particles can start sticking to the pan when it isn't cleaned, which can lead to discoloration and build-up you want to avoid.

To clean the pan, it's as simple as washing any other dish in the sink. Using warm water, dish soap, and a light sponge, just scrub the surfaces to remove any oil and debris, rinse it, then wipe it with a dish rag or let it air dry. If you prefer to use the dishwasher, be sure to check your brand of ceramic pan to make sure it's dishwasher-safe. Another thing you must be sure to do is never use an abrasive scrub like steel wool or nylon — even if you feel a deeper cleaning is necessary. This will needlessly damage the coating of your ceramic pan.