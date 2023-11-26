Grilled Salmon Greek Salad With Herb Dressing Recipe

As recipe developer Kate Shungu tells us, "I love making loaded salads." By this, of course, she means any kind of salad where the mix-ins play a major role, as opposed to a green or side salad where all you're getting is lettuce with maybe a few slivers of carrot or cucumber. Some famous "loaded salads," to use Shungu's term, include chef salad and Cobb salad as well as the more heavily embellished kinds of Caesar salad.

Here, however, Shungu is playing with Greek-inspired flavors such as feta cheese and kalamata olives, as well as an herb-infused dressing -– oregano, in particular, would give the salad a Mediterranean feel, although you can use any herbs you choose. Shungu touts this salad recipe as having "Plenty of fresh produce" since in addition to lettuce, it also contains tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. The cheese and olives make for what she calls "some salty, tangy additions [that serve] to balance it out," while the salmon itself adds protein and healthy fat.