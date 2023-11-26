Grilled Salmon Greek Salad With Herb Dressing Recipe
As recipe developer Kate Shungu tells us, "I love making loaded salads." By this, of course, she means any kind of salad where the mix-ins play a major role, as opposed to a green or side salad where all you're getting is lettuce with maybe a few slivers of carrot or cucumber. Some famous "loaded salads," to use Shungu's term, include chef salad and Cobb salad as well as the more heavily embellished kinds of Caesar salad.
Here, however, Shungu is playing with Greek-inspired flavors such as feta cheese and kalamata olives, as well as an herb-infused dressing -– oregano, in particular, would give the salad a Mediterranean feel, although you can use any herbs you choose. Shungu touts this salad recipe as having "Plenty of fresh produce" since in addition to lettuce, it also contains tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. The cheese and olives make for what she calls "some salty, tangy additions [that serve] to balance it out," while the salmon itself adds protein and healthy fat.
Gather the ingredients for this grilled salmon Greek salad with herb dressing
The salad itself consists of arugula lettuce mixed with grape tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion while the toppings include feta, kalamata olives, and salmon sprinkled with pepper. The dressing is made with olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt, and your choice of herbs.
Step 1: Fire up the grill
Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
Step 2: Season the salmon
Season salmon fillets with ½ teaspoon of salt and black pepper to taste.
Step 3: Make the salad dressing
Whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, fresh chopped herbs, and remaining salt in a small bowl.
Step 4: Cook the fish on one side
Place the salmon fillets on the grill, skin side up. Grill for 4–5 minutes.
Step 5: Flip and cook some more
Flip and grill for an additional 3–4 minutes, or until desired doneness is reached.
Step 6: Prepare the lettuce
Divide the arugula between 4 bowls.
Step 7: Top it with vegetables
Top with the tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion.
Step 8: Add the cheese and olives
Garnish with the feta cheese and kalamata olives.
Step 9: Stick the salmon on the salad
Top each salad with the salmon
Step 10: Finish off with salad dressing
Drizzle dressing on top and serve.
How should I serve this grilled salmon Greek salad with herb dressing?
While this Greek salad could be perfect as a summertime supper, Shungu tells us, "I love making this one year-round." She describes it as "A great light dinner or even a mid-week lunch" and notes that if you're looking to save time, you can prepare the ingredients in advance and assemble the salad when you're ready to eat it.
If you're eating the salad as a main course, you might want to add a side of garlic bread or pair it with a bowl of soup –- avgolemono would be in keeping with a Greek-inspired meal theme. You could also serve the salad as a hearty side dish or a first course for a meal of Greek foods such as gyros, moussaka, saganaki, souvlaki, and spanakopita. A dessert of baklava would be delicious, while Turkish coffee (which is essentially identical to the kind they drink in Greece) would make for an appropriate beverage.
Can I make any substitutions with the ingredients in this grilled salmon Greek salad with herb dressing?
Even though grilled salmon is one of the main ingredients in this salad and even gets a shout out in the name, you may make the dish without fish if you wish. Shungu herself admits that she tends to "substitute any protein ... that I have on hand" and suggests chicken, shrimp, steak, or chopped-up plant-based burger patties as possible salmon substitutes. She also tells us that "If you don't have an outdoor grill, you can roast the salmon in the oven." She says to bake it at 400 F for about 15 minutes or maybe a little longer.
Of course, you can also play around with the other salad ingredients, as well. Shungu speculates that goat cheese will work in place of feta, while lemon juice or white wine vinegar could be used in the dressing. For the lettuce, you can use whatever kind you prefer, while you can also use dried herbs (2 teaspoons in all) instead of the fresh kind.
- 4 salmon fillets
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (such as parsley, oregano, and/or thyme)
- 5 ounces arugula
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- ½ cucumber, diced
- ½ red onion, sliced
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
- ¼ cup pitted kalamata olives
|Calories per Serving
|1,155
|Total Fat
|85.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|234.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|3.0 g
|Sodium
|1,134.3 mg
|Protein
|85.4 g