Upgrade Soup With Frozen Gnocchi

Soup is a popular food item to keep on hand, largely due to its convenience. Not only does it have a long shelf life (several years for most varieties), but it is an extremely simple dish to heat up on the stovetop. Whether you want a quick lunch, a warm and comforting dinner, or some nourishment for those days when you feel under the weather, soup is often a go-to option.

Unfortunately, soup isn't loved by everyone. Some people would go so far as to say that it's boring. Those who share this sentiment are likely unimpressed by the soup's singular flavor notes, smooth consistency, or mundane texture. Luckily, there's a quick and easy way to elevate a boring soup and make it a more dynamic meal. If you're looking to add depth and variety to your pureed soups, adding some frozen gnocchi is an incredible hack.

Not only is it convenient to store a bag of these potato dumplings in your freezer, but they can make any soup more filling while also adding flavor and texture. Gnocchi is a classic Italian style of pasta that combines flour, eggs, and potatoes to make small dumpling-style balls. While it's commonly served as a pasta dish with sauce and cheese, adding gnocchi to soup is a great option.