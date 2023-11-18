The Spicy Difference Between Marry Me And Divorce Chicken

As the names might imply, there are some differences between Marry Me Chicken and Divorce Chicken. They have distinct origins and wildly contrasting flavor profiles. A hearty mixture of Italian and American cuisine, Marry Me Chicken was invented and popularized by Delish editor Lindsay Funston in 2016. It's named as such because, quite simply, the recipe was reportedly so good that its taste testers called it "marriage material." Depending on your perspective, you could also view it as a marriage between the two flavor profiles.

The Spruce Eats' Senior News and Features Editor, Kristin Stangl, is credited with creating Divorce Chicken. Stangl came up with the name and concept after her divorce, during which time she was motivated by her numerous travels. The flavors in this dish are a mixture of Moroccan and Korean influences, with one of its primary differences from Marry Me Chicken being Divorce Chicken's use of spice blends from around the world. However, both dishes can hold their own — and the recipes speak for themselves.