Why Cranberry Sauce Is The Most Divisive Dish On Turkey Day

Cranberry sauce continually lands at or near the bottom of the rankings for the most popular Thanksgiving sides. It's a relatively simple dish, and many people like to eat cranberries by themselves or in foods like quickbreads, cakes, and cookies. The sauce, however, is divisive and often the subject of debates about which type of cranberry sauce is best or worst — or whether the concept of the sauce itself deserves to be forgotten forever.

There's no simple answer to why this one dish has become the poster child for bad holiday food, especially when a lot of people actually do like it. A large part of it is personal taste, of course, but a couple of biological and neurological factors can also affect how people view both commercially canned, jellied, and homemade varieties of cranberry sauce.

Whether or not you enjoy cranberry sauce, finding out why it's the most divisive dish on turkey day can help you decide if you should serve it at your next Thanksgiving meal, and if so, which type to serve.