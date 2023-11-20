Disney World Festival Of The Holidays' German Food Is Worth Celebrating

While Christmas cards and snowglobes seem to depict a British Christmas (Victorian in vintage) as the ne plus ultra of holiday tradition, in fact, many of the customs we hold so dear come from Germany. Christmas trees, advent calendars, gingerbread houses, and even candy canes are all German in origin, as are numerous holiday foods, and a small selection of these is front and center at the 2023 Epcot Festival of the Holidays. This food fest starts the day after Thanksgiving and runs through the penultimate day of the year, which is known in plain English as December 30.

The Bavaria Holiday Kitchen, which is located in Epcot's Germany Pavilion, will offer three different food items. The first of these is a pork schnitzel in a mushroom gravy with sides of red cabbage and spätzle. The second one, cheese fondue, could well be more of a Swiss specialty since meat fondue is more popular in Germany. But the two countries at least share a border, so there's that. The bread bowl the fondue comes in, however, actually has roots in Ireland. Even the Linzer cookies served for dessert aren't strictly Germanic, as Linz, the city from which the original Linzer torte takes its name, is in Austria. Still, these various German or German-adjacent dishes will certainly make for a hearty holiday meal.