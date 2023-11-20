Suksessterte: The Norwegian Tart That Accomplishes Quite A Lot

The suksessterte's origins are somewhat obscure, as is the fact that it's been adopted as the cake of choice for springtime celebrations. There is some speculation, however, that it may have first been baked in either Vardø or Vadsø, which are both tiny little towns in the far northern and eastern part of the country. While either or both seem like unlikely candidates to be the birthplace of a somewhat fancy pastry, it seems there's a pretty plausible reason behind this possible origin story.

Both Vardø and Vadsø, in ancient times, were located along a shipping route that likely connected the continent with Russia and perhaps on into Asia (Vardo isn't much more than 100 miles from Murmansk). Was one of the ships that docked at either port carrying a baker, or at least someone with a recipe, that came from a country such as Austria or France? It doesn't seem far-fetched, as the suksessterte would not be out of place in either a konditorei or a pâtisserie. As to how the cake became adopted as the official dessert of momentous occasions, no one really seems to know, although it's possible that all of the sugar, butter, cream, and eggs it contains made it a real splurge back when food was scarcer and these were considered to be more of a luxury than today when we can easily pick up whatever we need in the supermarket at discount prices.