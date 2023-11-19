How Long Does It Take To Freeze Ice Cubes?

Picture this: You're hosting a big gathering like Thanksgiving or Christmas, and you open your freezer and realize there's a strange smell coming from the ice maker tray. It's likely you didn't know that you should often be cleaning your ice trays, and now you need to dump your stock of ice on the morning of the big day. But don't worry — it's not time to hit the panic button yet. Ice can be remade. Whether it's from your freezer's automatic ice maker, or in individual ice trays for cocktails, it won't take too long. So, how long does it take to freeze ice cubes?

There are many variables to consider when answering this question, such as desired size, water type, and temperatures involved. If you only have your built-in ice maker, all you can do is sit back and wait for it to produce, which could be as quick as 90 minutes depending on the machine's quality. That is pretty fast, but keep in mind it will only be produced in batches of eight to 10 cubes. If you have separate ice trays you want to use as well to make more ice, typical 12-cube trays can take up to four hours to completely freeze. When you need craft ice for cocktails, like the kind shaped in perfect cubes or spheres, you'll need to account for a couple of extra hours of freezing compared to basic trays due to the inherently larger size of these cubes.