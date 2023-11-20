Krispy Kreme's Holiday Donut Collab Features Everyone's Favorite Elf
Krispy Kreme will pay homage to an iconic holiday film this year with a new collection of seasonal donuts. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Elf," the donut chain will drop three new Buddy-the-Elf-approved varieties on November 24. Krispy Kreme debuts holiday-themed donuts every year, and this holiday season's releases harness the cheerful spirit of Buddy (Will Ferrell) on his journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his father.
Krispy Kreme's newest donuts capture memorable moments from the film. For example, the Buddy Makes Breakfast Donut is a riff on the scene in which Buddy eats spaghetti for breakfast. It has cake-batter-spaghetti frosting, sprinkles, and a drizzle of maple. The Buddy Snow Globe Donut (a reference to the snow globe Buddy carries with him to New York) is glazed and dipped in sugar cookie icing with white sprinkles and powdered sugar. The Christmas Lights Donut (another tribute to a comedic scene) is chocolate-dipped with green icing and rainbow sprinkles. Along with the new flavors, Krispy Kreme is also bringing back its beloved Santa Belly donuts stuffed with cookies and cream filling and decorated like Saint Nick's coat. The whole festive collection comes packaged in a limited-edition custom "Elf" dozen box.
The donut chain keeps the holiday joy going with the return of the Day of the Dozens. On December 12, guests can get an Original Glazed dozen for $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.
Krispy Kreme gears up for the holidays with new donuts and drinks
If you're a cotton-headed-ninny-muggins who drives past Krispy Kreme even though the Hot light is illuminated, the chain wants to lure you in with its "Elf"-themed offerings. Everyone knows that elves love sugar, and the new holiday donuts (three variations of the chain's Original Glazed Donut) deliver on that front. "Our new 'Elf'-inspired donuts honor memorable moments from the movie in the most delicious way possible and embody its fun and festive spirit," says Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's global chief brand officer.
Aside from the three new donut flavors, the chain will add several beverages to its menu. Buddy the Elf may be known for chugging a two-liter soda, but Krispy Kreme has opted to offer a sugar cookie latte, which comes hot, iced, or frozen, and Ghirardelli hot chocolate.
Last year, Krispy Kreme crafted its holiday menu around "Santa and Mrs. Claus's recipe book." It featured classic seasonal flavors like gingerbread and red velvet. However, those will not be returning this year. Krispy Kreme's new lineup will be available at participating locations starting Friday, November 24.