Krispy Kreme's Holiday Donut Collab Features Everyone's Favorite Elf

Krispy Kreme will pay homage to an iconic holiday film this year with a new collection of seasonal donuts. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Elf," the donut chain will drop three new Buddy-the-Elf-approved varieties on November 24. Krispy Kreme debuts holiday-themed donuts every year, and this holiday season's releases harness the cheerful spirit of Buddy (Will Ferrell) on his journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his father.

Krispy Kreme's newest donuts capture memorable moments from the film. For example, the Buddy Makes Breakfast Donut is a riff on the scene in which Buddy eats spaghetti for breakfast. It has cake-batter-spaghetti frosting, sprinkles, and a drizzle of maple. The Buddy Snow Globe Donut (a reference to the snow globe Buddy carries with him to New York) is glazed and dipped in sugar cookie icing with white sprinkles and powdered sugar. The Christmas Lights Donut (another tribute to a comedic scene) is chocolate-dipped with green icing and rainbow sprinkles. Along with the new flavors, Krispy Kreme is also bringing back its beloved Santa Belly donuts stuffed with cookies and cream filling and decorated like Saint Nick's coat. The whole festive collection comes packaged in a limited-edition custom "Elf" dozen box.

The donut chain keeps the holiday joy going with the return of the Day of the Dozens. On December 12, guests can get an Original Glazed dozen for $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.