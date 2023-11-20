David Rose Gives His Top Prime Rib Cooking Tips Ahead Of The Holidays - Exclusive Interview

Do you have any cooking tips or tricks for a prime rib roast in terms of a large holiday meal?

Whenever you're doing the prime rib roast, with any large roast or large birds, you want to allow adequate time for it to thaw in the fridge. For a prime rib roast, depending on the size, I like to go at it at least one day for every four pounds of meat, and the same would apply to a large turkey. That's one. Two, you don't want to take it immediately out of the fridge and throw it into the oven. That is a rookie mistake, because you'll have inconsistencies in cooking temperature, it'll take longer to cook, and it won't get that nice, brown coating on the outside — that delicious GBD (golden brown crust). Allow the prime rib to sit out, minimum, about an hour for it to level out [to] temperature.

With a prime rib roast, do not be afraid to season. Red meats, especially roasts, they love seasoning, so don't be shy. Season very aggressively. Salt and pepper is great, but feel free to get creative because the holidays are about big, bold, delicious, nostalgic flavors. What I like doing sometimes is making a compound oil. Sometimes, I'll use fresh garlic, thyme, rosemary, and sage. I'll mince that all up, and I'll mix it with some olive oil, and I'll give it a coating on the outside of the prime rib that gives it a nice flavor that tends to give it a nice crust [and] help with that golden brown outside of the prime rib.

For novices, especially when it comes to cooking your prime rib roast, they have these really good digital thermometers where you stick it right in the thickest part of the prime rib roast. That way, you're not opening the oven, closing the oven, because you're making your cooking time longer. If you're looking, you ain't cooking ... a digital thermometer always works best.

If you're going for your desired cooking temperature, you don't want to take it out at the ideal temp. Say you want your prime rib at medium, [which] is 140 to 145. You don't want to take it out at 140 or 145, because it's going to carryover cook, and that means it's going to increase about five to 10 degrees so by the time it rests and carryover cooks, so it'll be more towards the medium well side of things.

If you want it medium, you want to take it out at medium rare. At 130, take it out, let it rest for about 15, 20 minutes. That way, when it gradually climbs, it'll be that perfect medium temperature. The same applies for rare and medium rare. We're not going to talk about well done. If you get into prime rib, medium is the most I would do with it.

I just made a turkey and I made sure the temperature... I was looking at it, looking at it, and then it rose when I took it out and it was a little drier than I thought. Now I know.

You want to take [turkey] out at 160. The turkey breast, poultry, 165 is the safe temperature for it to be cooked. 160 carryover cooks to that perfect 165 for juicy turkey every single time.