The Piping Bag Trick For The Perfect Peppermint Swirls
If your baking has taken a festive turn this month, you're not alone. Many of us are adding fall and holiday flavors like peppermint, apple, and cinnamon to our goodies. While the flavors of the season are relatively simple to capture, the aesthetic takes some artistry. To give your frosting some holiday flair, create a colorful peppermint swirl. It's simple to do by painting the inside of your piping bag with food dye. This technique will jazz up a number of treats from cake and cupcake frosting to meringue cookies to macarons. A touch of color enhances all these sweet treats.
Often, bakers who want to add multiple colors to their frosting will have to make two batches — one in each color — or divide one batch into two. From there, they can spread each color on one half of the bag and the frosting will come out two-toned. The second option is to place the colors in separate piping bags and then put both of those inside a third bag. The piping bag hack that makes frosting cupcakes a breeze this time of year doesn't require that extra batch of frosting or any extra piping bags.
You need food coloring and a paintbrush to add a swirl of color
There's no better feeling than walking into a holiday potluck with the most stunning dish. This year, use a piping bag to wow your friends and relatives with a lovely peppermint swirl. Whether you opt to use this trick for cupcake frosting or another type of baked good, it's sure to put the other dessert options to shame.
This frosting hack will add pizzazz to your cakes.
@caketimeandcelebrate
Peppermint Swirl Cupcake! #wiltontip #wiltoncakes #buttercreamicing #holidaycupcakes #cupcakedecorating #christmas2021🎄🎉🎅🏻
To create this red swirl, you'll need red gel food coloring, a clean paintbrush, a piping bag, and white frosting. Buttercream is a good choice for piping swirls because it will hold its shape well. Fit your piping bag with whatever tip you desire. For this buttercream hack, you'll use the paintbrush to make several red lines on the inside of the bag. The lines should extend from the tip to the end of the bag. Finally, carefully add the frosting to the bag. Now, you're ready to pipe a red and white swirl. If that's not enough holiday spirit for your baked items, feel free to dust them with some white or red sanding sugar.