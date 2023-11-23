The Piping Bag Trick For The Perfect Peppermint Swirls

If your baking has taken a festive turn this month, you're not alone. Many of us are adding fall and holiday flavors like peppermint, apple, and cinnamon to our goodies. While the flavors of the season are relatively simple to capture, the aesthetic takes some artistry. To give your frosting some holiday flair, create a colorful peppermint swirl. It's simple to do by painting the inside of your piping bag with food dye. This technique will jazz up a number of treats from cake and cupcake frosting to meringue cookies to macarons. A touch of color enhances all these sweet treats.

Often, bakers who want to add multiple colors to their frosting will have to make two batches — one in each color — or divide one batch into two. From there, they can spread each color on one half of the bag and the frosting will come out two-toned. The second option is to place the colors in separate piping bags and then put both of those inside a third bag. The piping bag hack that makes frosting cupcakes a breeze this time of year doesn't require that extra batch of frosting or any extra piping bags.