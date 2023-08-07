The Piping Bag Hack That Makes Frosting Cupcakes A Breeze

One hack for ensuring the right amount of icing comes out of a piping bag is to insert the tip first, then cut the bag around it. This is an easy enough approach, and it guarantees the opening will be the right size. However, doing this could ruin the tip. Needless to say, bakers should be gentle when utilizing this hack, as seen on TikTok.

It's also possible to insert the tip and make a slight mark or indentation where the cut should be. Once that's done, the tip won't need to be in the bag when the baker trims it. The opening will remain the correct size with no damage to the tip.

Of course, this doesn't fix every problem with messy piping bags; bakers also need to be careful about overfilling the pastry bag. It takes practice to use this baking tool like a pro. Over time, it gets easier — and the cupcakes look prettier as a result.