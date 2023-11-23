What Is Santa Maria Seasoning And What Does It Taste Like?

Whether you're a home cook learning your way around the grill or just someone who's always interested in discovering a new regional cuisine, you need to know about Santa Maria seasoning. A West Coast favorite that's not very well known in other parts of the country, for some, Santa Maria seasoning is a necessity for smoking, grilling, and otherwise preparing various cuts of meat, most popularly, tri-tip steak.

To give you the low-down on this unique spice blend, we're relying on a mix of first-hand knowledge (while this writer may be based on the East Coast, pulling together some West Coast Santa Maria seasoning takes only a few ingredients that all are probably in your pantry or on your spice rack right now) and the insights from avid fans, enthusiastic smokers, and those that call the West Coast home. We researched the history and heritage of Santa Maria seasoning and dipped into barbecue-focused forums and Reddit threads as well.