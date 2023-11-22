How To Clean Your Collard Greens

Collard greens are a great and hearty side dish for any meal, but they're often not as talked about as their cousins, kale and spinach. Collard greens, or collards, as they're often called, are an important ingredient in Southern cuisine. While they can be eaten either raw or cooked, cooked greens contain another level of depth and flavor, as well as a softer texture. Like any vegetable, collard greens do take a bit of prep to clean, but the payoff is well worth it.

Greens from the garden, a farmers market, or a grocery store all need to be cleaned, as there could be dirt and excess grit buried in the leaves. Before cleaning the greens, some people like to remove the stems. These take longer to cook and also contribute to greens' sometimes bitter taste, so if you like, you can cut them out or remove them by hand. Unlike many other greens, however, the collard variety cannot simply be rinsed under the sink before being cooked. Too much grit will be left behind unless the greens undergo a nice, long soak.