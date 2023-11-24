Panettone Shouldn't Only Be A Holiday Bread

It's hard to think of bread more synonymous with Christmas time as panettone. Not only is it popular in places like the United States and Italy but panettone can be found during the holidays worldwide thanks to Italian immigrants who have settled in countries around the globe. Over time, panettone's appearance on supermarket shelves became a sign that the holiday season was here. For better or worse, the flavors and textures of panettone have settled into something very unremarkable as it has people have gradually reduced it to a Christmas treat idea.

Has that commoditization stifled panettone's potential to be something better, though? Is it time to wrest it away from the grip of Christmas and make panettone something we eat year-round? The answer — it can be argued — is most certainly yes.

To be clear, bad panettone should definitely remain a holiday bread. Great panettone, on the other hand, transcends tradition and belongs in the same category of everyday desserts like cake, ice cream, and pie. When you really break down what panettone is, it's not hard to see why. This domed bread is leavened like donuts, enriched like brioche, and can be made with all kinds of fillings like cookies ranging from chocolate chips to candied fruit. It can be as gigantic as a cake, as complex as a patisserie, and as craveable as anything. So how did it become the stock gift you give to a dinner party host during the holidays?