Cornstarch Is Key To Copycat Cracker Barrel Fried Apples

If you love apples, you've likely come to cherish the fall months. As the season winds down, grocery stores and farm stands are brimming with apples, the quintessential autumn fruit. The timing is perfect to make Mashed recipe developer Susan Olayinka's Copycat Cracker Barrel Fried Apples recipe. At first glance, you might think that this recipe comes together by merely throwing the ingredients in a pan and cooking them until the flavors come alive. However, the addition of cornstarch at the appropriate time is the key to creating a dish that's rich and saucy.

Cornstarch is one of the most common thickeners used in baking. When added to a liquid and heated to over 200 degrees Fahrenheit, the starchy powder becomes absorbent. The molecules slurp up the water and swell. Once the mixture cools, it stays thick and develops a gel-like quality, which makes this thickening strategy ideal for pies and other sweet fillings that would otherwise run all over your plate.

Flour can also be used as a thickener. However, because it contains gluten and starch, its ability to absorb liquid is slightly hampered. When making the copycat fried apples, cornstarch makes an appearance toward the end of the prep process. The recipe comes together in about a half hour.