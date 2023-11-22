Costco Customers Hoarding Holiday Pies Is Giving Grinch Vibes

The holidays are supposed to be a time for giving, but the reality of hosting a major family gathering often creates a stressful shopping experience. Not only are grocery stores packed in the days leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas, leaving many feeling like they're playing a game of bumper carts in the aisles, but the limited supply of many seasonal food items also raises the stakes.

While it's easy to laugh at movie scenes in which characters fight over the last turkey, the sentiment rings true for real-life shoppers, especially when the time comes to stock up on Costco's holiday pies. Pumpkin, apple, and pecan are all classic pie flavors that Costco warehouses reliably sell each year. However, several Reddit posts have surfaced showing the dark side of Costco's festive season. One shows a customer pushing a flat cart filled with Costco's pumpkin pies, its title reading, "He got 42 pies, but why no [whipped] cream?"

Many commenters questioned the apparent hoarding of holiday desserts. Some guessed that the shopper was a realtor planning on gifting one to each client, while a different user suggested a church party. On another post showing a shopper with a cart full of pies, commenters theorized they were putting together gift baskets or perhaps donations for a homeless shelter, while one user joked that they could "Sell them for $5 a slice at an event."