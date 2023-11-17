Costco's Massive Pecan Pies Are Back For The Holidays

The deadline for ordering Costco's Thanksgiving dinner feast is unfortunately long gone, but the big-box retailer still has just about everything you might need to pull off a successful Turkey Day. Dessert, in particular, is one area where Costco shines when the late November holiday comes around, and this week, another beloved treat finally made its grand return to stores.

"Pecan pie is back at Costco!" Instagram user @costcobuys triumphantly announced on Thursday, November 16. "These are MASSIVE!" they added, and they aren't lying. As seen in their video, these pastries clock in at around 4 pounds each, which should be more than enough to feed a crowd and still have some leftovers. The Instagram user also offered their stamp of approval on the treat, noting that the pies "have the flakiest crust, are apricot glazed, and taste SO good!" People in the comments seemed to agree, with at least one person chiming in to say they couldn't wait to get one for themselves.

Meanwhile, a number of Costco shoppers also sang the pie's praises in a Reddit thread posted on November 17. "Has the most amount of pecans per pie (not just for its size but also for density of pecans) that I've seen, so a very good deal and quite tasty," one user commented. They did, however, note that the dessert erred a bit on the sweet side, so it might be best to start with a smaller slice.