Subway Isn't Being Cheap, There's An Actual Reason It Limits Your Toppings

If you're a Subway fan who's frustrated by the chain's topping limit, then you might be interested in learning that the restaurant's rule is actually for your own good. One of the factors that makes Subway sandwiches so delicious is the fact that they're extra customizable, but some customers still wish they could choose exactly how much of each topping to add to their sandwich. Unfortunately, this is one option Subway employees won't allow. It's easy to assume that the chain just doesn't want to use too much of a location's supply on one sandwich, but in reality, limiting toppings is an issue of quality control, and it all works out in the customer's favor so they can eat their sandwich whenever and wherever they please.

Subway employees don't have specific measurements to adhere to when they're adding veggies to sandwiches, but they are expected to keep portions fairly similar and limited, specifically so customers can eat their sandwiches on the move. Adding too many toppings creates a sloppy sandwich, and while more toppings may seem like an easy way to make a sandwich more delicious, in reality, sloppy sandwiches just aren't as portable.