Regional Steakhouse Chains We Wish Were Everywhere
When it comes to finding a good steakhouse, it really helps to know which restaurants are worth the dine and which you should ditch. After all, a good steakhouse can be rather expensive, and wasting money on subpar food? No thanks.
To help you out, we're revealing some of the best regional steakhouses that we desperately wish were located all over the country. With options that span from ritzy and chic to a little less formal, there's something for everyone here to enjoy. We'll also explore the gamut of customer reviews associated with the restaurants while giving our personal take on the various menus and dining experiences in order to spotlight just what makes each steakhouse unique.
With all of that in mind, let's get on to learning more about some of the most prestigious and much talked about regional steakhouse chains we wish we could find across the U.S.
Al Biernat's
Providing meat sourced from premier beef providers both locally and around the country, Al Biernat's is a Dallas-based steakhouse that has customers raving. First opened in 1998, this steakhouse features classic menu options including several versions of filet mignon, as well as ribeye, and wagyu, not to mention the various side dishes to round out your meal.
For those wanting to sample something other than beef, have no fear; this menu is quite diverse and includes plenty of seafood, chicken, and vegan options to suit your palate. Choose from crowd-pleasing dishes like the Chilean Bass, Chicken Piccata, or Grilled Portabella Enchilada to get you started. In addition to excellent entrees, Al Biernat's also boasts an exquisite award-winning wine collection that features rare bottles sourced from both new and old world vineyards.
Customers agree that this restaurant is fabulous and offers not only great steaks but exceptional service as well. Despite the rave reviews, it's worth noting that several customers complain about the parking situation and the noisy nature of the establishment, likely due to its popularity. Still, the pros seem to outweigh any cons, so the next time you're in Dallas, we recommend you give this place a go.
Alexander's Steakhouse
If you're looking for an exquisite meal, impeccable service, and a top-notch fine dining experience, Alexander's Steakhouse is worth checking out. This regional chain is located in California, with locations in multiple areas, including San Francisco, Pasadena, and Cupertino. According to comments on Yelp, fans of this steakhouse love the waitstaff and can be found doling out specific shout-outs to restaurant employees who went out of their way to make the meal memorable.
Glancing over the menu, you can anticipate a wide variety of steaks — there's a cut to suit almost any preference. Choose from a standard ribeye or filet mignon, or fall in love with other options like the New York Strip, T-bone, porterhouse, or prime rib. There are also many versions of wagyu beef offered, quite possibly the most we've seen on any one menu, making this restaurant an even more attractive dinner prospect for those with expensive taste.
Like most steakhouses, Alexander's also offers delectable seafood alternatives, tasty side dishes, and an impressive coffee and tea selection. Ordering wine is a must here, and don't even think about skipping dessert. Rest assured, you'll want to take your time when reviewing the menu at Alexander's. Overall, this is a wonderful place to dine if you're in California and wish to sample what many believe to be the best of the best.
Keens Steakhouse
Open since 1885, Keens Steakhouse has more to offer beef aficionados than just steak. This historical venue features incredible art displays and boasts a rich, regal, and distinct atmosphere. Patrons who visit are regularly blown away, not only by the food but by the establishment itself, and describe the historical environment as the element that sets it apart. Still, Keens Steakhouse is known for serving consistently delicious beef and assorted options for lunch and dinner, while also supplying guests with a lighter pub menu for those looking for something that is a little less heavy.
As far as what to order, you've got a plethora of items to choose from. Prime rib, T-bone, porterhouse, filet mignon, and sirloin are all available for lunch, as well as other entrees, including pork chops and turkey. For dinner, choose from fresh oysters or chilled shrimp from the raw bar, or any of the previously mentioned options from the lunch menu. Keens also offers a decent side dish selection featuring carrots, spinach, potatoes, and hash browns, although it still isn't the most extensive side dish menu we've seen. Nevertheless, Keens Steakhouse is worth a visit when in New York — especially if you have a deep appreciation for American history.
Adega Gaucha
When it comes to Adega Gaucha in Florida, you'll be hard-pressed to find very many negative reviews. This Brazilian steakhouse is nothing short of amazing, and we think it's a shame that we aren't able to sample its fabulousness anywhere else in the country. So, what makes this place so enjoyable for customers? According to reviews, not only is the food incredible, but the service is also impeccable. The waitstaff here is said to be extremely pleasant, patient, and accommodating, making every dining experience a memorable one.
In addition to premier service, you can expect to select from a number of Brazilian options alongside traditional American fare, making it so that there's something on the menu that will please everyone. There is a lunch, dinner, and brunch menu, although you should note that brunch is only served on weekends. Sirloin steak, Tomahawk steak, and even pan-seared salmon are all available for sampling, as are several other flavorsome choices. The dessert menu impresses us with delectable-sounding flavors such as Papaya Cream, Brazilian-style caramel flan, Passion Fruit Mousse, and so much more.
Oh, and one more thing. Though you shouldn't think of this place as "cheap" with regard to its quality, when compared to some of the other steakhouses on this list, the prices are more affordable. Don't let that scare you away if you have a taste for luxury; despite the lower price point, visitors agree that the food and service aren't lacking in any way.
Hyde Park
We love it when restaurants seek to immerse themselves in the communities they're rooted in, and Hyde Park does just that. Stationed in several East Coast and Midwest states, Hyde Park offers regal, classic, and even downright humble foods you may or may not expect to find gracing a premier steakhouse menu. Despite its reputation as a luxurious venue, this establishment offers grilled cheese for kiddos, a five-cheese macaroni for adults, Million Dollar Potatoes, and even a couple of different burger options for when you're in the mood for casual American fare.
Even so, make no mistake that Hyde Park is known for serving exquisitely prepared dishes. Get a load of its filet mignon, wagyu steak, and calamari to start. Or, venture toward the other types of steak entrees offered, many of which are named after community figures you may be familiar with. For example, the location in downtown Columbus features steaks named after several Ohio State University football coaches (Steak Tressel and The Urban Meyer Steak are great examples) and even has a steak named the Scarlet & Gray. In the mood for fancy drinks and desserts? Order an old fashioned cocktail cloaked in a cloud of smoke, and don't forget about sampling the Bananas Foster. Customers claim that it's worth every penny.
All in all, we're impressed with the somewhat tongue–in–cheek menu associated with this restaurant, as it manages to strike a balance between hometown infusion and regal sophistication we don't often see around.
Big Mike's Steakhouse
Big Mike's Steakhouse was conceptualized by three friends in Alabama, and its overall success ended up far exceeding their wildest dreams. Serving several locations in Alabama (including the Auburn, Thomasville, and Orange Beach areas), this affordable yet delicious steakhouse has won the hearts of many.
The menu features delicious-looking steaks that include everything from The Big Mike (a 24-ounce ribeye) to a Chophouse Hamburger Steak. Top sirloin, filet mignon, New York Strip, and smaller versions of the ribeye are also available, as are various types of burgers, salads, appetizers, and desserts.
Although this restaurant tends to get outstanding reviews from patrons, we should mention that it also gets a few complaints concerning wait times. The restaurant makes it clear that there are no reservations allowed, nor does it take call-ahead seating. As you might imagine, this can pose quite a problem if you're a larger party or happen to arrive at a time that is particularly busy. And, according to some guests, there never seems to be a time when this establishment isn't busy. Quoted wait times can sometimes reach a couple of hours, so keep that in mind to avoid disappointment, especially when you're particularly hungry.
801 Chophouse
Originally founded in Des Moines, Iowa, the 801 Chophouse has since expanded to several locations across the Midwest, much to its fans' delight. This upscale steakhouse is the perfect venue for special occasions or days when you simply feel like treating yourself and those you love. The restaurant prides itself on only serving aged prime USDA steak cuts as well as Japanese and domestic wagyu beef. In addition, the restaurant makes mention of its attentive and friendly staff, which customers agree is one of the establishment's strong suits.
As for what you can expect featured on the menu at its original Des Moines location, anticipate about seven wet and dry-aged steak options, including ribeye, porterhouse, and filet mignon cuts. There is one wagyu beef item on the menu, which may be underwhelming for those wanting more choice. Nevertheless, we were impressed with the side dishes, as the selection was plentiful with options like broccoli, creamed corn, lobster mac and cheese, sauteed spinach, and grilled asparagus — and that's barely scratching the surface of what is on offer.
All in all, 801 Chophouse is an amazing steakhouse to visit if you're lucky enough to find yourself near one. We truly wish this place had more locations; according to those who love it, it's more than worth the visit!
Jeff Ruby's
Jeff Ruby's is another winning steakhouse we desperately wish we could find everywhere. One aspect we found distinctly different about Jeff Ruby's is that it offers customers a wide variety of cigars to sample during their stay. Several of these hand-rolled cigars were made specifically for Jeff Ruby's patrons and prove to be an interesting offering at the steakhouse chain.
When it comes to what fans think, let's just say this place has most people floored. Those who frequent the Cincinnati location attest that this is one of the best steakhouses they've visited, with great food and service that make the restaurant worth the visit. On top of this, guests love the bar and live music that are often featured at this particular location, which further sets the mood for a great time. Concerning the menu, choose from several steak offerings, many of which are ribeyes, along with savory exquisite wagyu beef options and other entrees sure to satisfy your appetite.
As of now, you can find a Jeff Ruby's steakhouse in several states across the Midwest including Cincinnati, Lexington, Louisville, Nashville, and other locations. It isn't the most affordable spot on this list, but if it's fine dining you're after, this will certainly fit the bill.
Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill
Found mainly in the Midwest and along the East Coast, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill is definitely a fan favorite. Customers love the knowledgeable servers, exceptional steak options, and phenomenal side dishes. The Cowboy Steak, Coffee Cured Filet, and New York Strip have all been mentioned in reviews by name, while other entrees, including the Pecan Trout, are touted as being just as delicious.
Of course, the specific restaurant location you frequent will dictate which menu items you'll encounter, as well as what kind of dining experience you'll receive. For example, the Nashville menu showcases a rather extensive drink menu. From local craft drafts to an exquisite wine selection, you can feel free to take your pick from whichever drink would be best suited to excite your taste buds. Nevertheless, this place tends to get high ratings, so you're likely to enjoy your experience no matter which location you frequent.
Did we mention that you can also take advantage of brunch offerings at participating locations on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.? Stoney River's legendary brunch menu includes traditional breakfast choices like Avocado Toast, Chicken Biscuits, and Hot Chicken and Waffles. This place has a one-of-a-kind charm, so if you live close to one of Stoney River's locations, consider yourself lucky!
El Gaucho
El Gaucho has several locations across the Northwest, and guests claim it's delicious! According to customers, there's a lot to love about this place. From the Wagyu Poutine (served on the Happy Hour menu) to the key lime pie, it'd be virtually impossible not to find something you enjoy. One customer who reviewed the Seattle El Gaucho location mentioned that the ribeye and french fries served with truffle aioli were incredible, and they even stated that this establishment was easily one of the best upscale restaurants in Seattle.
In addition to traditional steak fare, we love the fact that you'll find a plethora of non-steak options. Canadian Lobster Tail, Grilled Prawn Linguine, and more, all grace the Tacoma menu, while the selection in other locations includes tantalizing seafood and chicken options in the same vein. Of course, options will vary based on the restaurant, but if you actually live close to one of these reputable El Gaucho locations, you'll undoubtedly run into at least one menu item you're sure to fall in love with.
As for any qualms with the restaurant? As always, you'll find a few naysayers claiming things weren't quite up to par. For example, a handful of people complained about minor issues, such as the steak not being quite tender enough. Still, the overall consensus is that this restaurant is top of the line in terms of fine dining — and thus, this is definitely a chain we wish was everywhere.
RARE Steakhouse
Situated in Washington, D.C., Milwaukee, and Madison, Wisconsin, RARE Steakhouse is indeed a rare find in terms of its excellence. Despite having only three locations, this steakhouse is incredibly popular locally, as its service and overall menu seem to keep devotees coming back.
This steakhouse boasts steaks aged in-house, with sumptuous choices including ribeyes, New York strip, a RARE-exclusive bottleneck steak, American wagyu, and Japanese wagyu. As for side dishes, the Milwaukee location features a tasty but relatively limited list, which still includes many of the most traditional items you'd expect to find (i.e., potatoes, asparagus, macaroni and cheese, and spinach) spotlighted on the menu.
Concerning what consumers think, most people view the establishment as near perfect, with a beautiful environment and amazing presentation working in its favor. The waitstaff is described as vigilant and provides fantastic service, which is always the cherry on top when it comes to fine dining establishments like this one. Patrons that frequent this joint recommend the ribeyes, along with the Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, and mashed potatoes, all of which are agreed to be truly delicious. All in all, we believe that RARE Steakhouse lives up to its hype — despite its relatively high price point (like many other regional steakhouse options mentioned on this list), the presentation, quality, and flavor of the food are well worth the splurge.