Will Frozen Soup Lose Its Consistency?

As winter arrives, so does our desire for warm, comforting dishes. While simple recipes like one-pot casseroles are definitely at the top of our list, soups and stews are also essential meals of the season. Whether you opt for a stove-top recipe so you can keep a close eye on its progress, toss it in the slow cooker and let it simmer for hours, or add the ingredients to the Instant Pot for the easiest weeknight meal, your ideal soup recipe is out there, waiting to be made.

Unlike opening a can, making homemade soup generally means a lot of leftovers. According to FoodSafety.gov, soup will last about two to three months in the freezer. While that sounds promising for those wanting to make large batches to freeze for the winter, not every soup is going to maintain its consistency when frozen.

Soups that contain milk or cream separate and take on a gritty texture when thawed out. Re-blending the soup will often solve the problem, or you can just omit the milk initially and add it in once the soup is thawed.

Starches like pasta, rice, or potatoes shouldn't be frozen either, because they become soggy or gelatinized when reheated. A great alternative is to blend sweet potato, because of its lower starch content. If you are trying to freeze chicken noodle soup, it's best to add the noodles when you thaw it out.