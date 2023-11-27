The 'Mustache Tax' That Comes With Drinking A Guinness

Historically, facial hair taxes implemented in various countries around the globe stipulated that men who wanted to display beards were charged annual fees by the government. Whether for religious or aesthetic reasons, beard taxes were certainly an odd way for the common person to end up with a little less money in their pocket. And while nowhere close to being the authoritarian edict to pay up for wearing a beard in public, the often overlooked mustache tax that comes with drinking Guinness is still costing unexpected pennies off the dollar.

This so-called mustache tax refers to the traces of wasted beverage that get trapped in facial hair above the lip when drinking a pint of Guinness. Research released in 2000 that was commissioned by Guinness Brewery found that roughly 162,719 pints of its creamy stout end up stuck in mustaches in the U.K. each year. In 2000, that would have equated to £423,070 (the equivalent of $677,567 in the U.S.) in wasted beer. In today's money, that equals £878,179 across all mustachioed Guinness lovers in the U.K. lost to the facial hair gods. According to Robin Dover, a dermatology and hair science expert who was asked to explore this phenomenon at the time, the reason mustaches are so conducive to Guinness waste is due to their natural liquid absorption rate and how easy it is for beer and foam to get trapped in between each hair fiber every time someone takes a sip.