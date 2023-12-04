Classic Jersey Disco Fries Recipe

Introducing classic New Jersey disco fries — a legendary indulgence that combines the simplicity of frozen french fries with the comforting warmth of savory, homemade beef gravy and gooey melted mozzarella. This delicious dish, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, has its origins in late-night diners and Jersey boardwalks.

First, there are golden, crispy fries, generously smothered in a flavorful beef gravy that's made from scratch. The gravy, which includes rich beef broth and a medley of seasonings, truly takes these fries to the next level. Before it's poured all over the fries, a generous blanket of melted mozzarella cheese is added, turning each bite into a gooey delight. And for the perfect finishing touch, a sprinkle of fresh chopped parsley adds a burst of freshness and color. This recipe is truly a celebration of bold flavors and the ultimate tribute to the iconic snack culture of the Jersey Shore.