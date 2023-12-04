Classic Jersey Disco Fries Recipe
Introducing classic New Jersey disco fries — a legendary indulgence that combines the simplicity of frozen french fries with the comforting warmth of savory, homemade beef gravy and gooey melted mozzarella. This delicious dish, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, has its origins in late-night diners and Jersey boardwalks.
First, there are golden, crispy fries, generously smothered in a flavorful beef gravy that's made from scratch. The gravy, which includes rich beef broth and a medley of seasonings, truly takes these fries to the next level. Before it's poured all over the fries, a generous blanket of melted mozzarella cheese is added, turning each bite into a gooey delight. And for the perfect finishing touch, a sprinkle of fresh chopped parsley adds a burst of freshness and color. This recipe is truly a celebration of bold flavors and the ultimate tribute to the iconic snack culture of the Jersey Shore.
What ingredients will I need for these classic Jersey disco fries?
For the base of this delicious treat, you'll need to grab some frozen french fries. While these bake, you can prep the hearty gravy. That comes together with butter, all-purpose flour, beef broth, garlic powder, onion powder, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and some salt and pepper to taste. Then all that's left to do is sprinkle some shredded mozzarella cheese over the fries, bake until melted, then pour over the silky gravy and add some optional fresh parsley on top.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Add the fries to a baking sheet
Spread frozen fries onto a baking sheet.
Step 3: Bake the fries
Bake for 18 minutes until heated through.
Step 4: Melt some butter
Meanwhile, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat.
Step 5: Add flour
Add flour and stir to form a paste.
Step 6: Add beef broth
Add beef broth 1 splash at a time, stirring after each addition, until smooth.
Step 7: Add the seasonings and simmer
Add garlic powder, onion powder, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper. Stir, and simmer for another 2 minutes.
Step 8: Add cheese to the fries
Top fries with shredded mozzarella cheese.
Step 9: Bake some more
Bake for another 8-10 minutes until the cheese is melted.
Step 10: Pour over the gravy
Pour gravy all over the cheesy fries.
Step 11: Garnish and serve
Garnish with chopped parsley, if desired, and serve immediately.
What are the origins of Jersey disco fries?
The origins of disco fries trace back to the vibrant culinary scene of New Jersey, particularly the diners and boardwalks that dot the Jersey Shore. Though the exact birthplace is debated, it's widely agreed that disco fries emerged in the Garden State, earning their legendary status as a beloved comfort food.
The story goes that these fries got their unique name from the discotheques that were popular in the late 1970s. When partygoers flooded diners after a night of dancing, they craved a satisfying, hearty snack. Enter disco fries — a glorious combination of crispy fries, savory beef gravy, and gooey melted cheese. The dish quickly became a staple on late-night menus, offering revelers a delicious way to refuel and keep the festivities going.
The genius behind disco fries lies in their simplicity, turning an ordinary side dish into a savory masterpiece that captures the spirit of late-night indulgence. Today, these fries continue to be a cherished part of Jersey's culinary heritage, embodying the joyous spirit of good food and good times.
What should I serve with Jersey disco fries?
With its hearty combination of crispy fries, rich beef gravy, and melted cheese, this dish is a flavor-packed indulgence that can absolutely stand on its own as a satisfying treat. However, if you're looking to complement this iconic dish, consider pairing it with some classic diner-style companions.
For a lighter option, a simple salad with fresh greens can provide a refreshing contrast to the savory goodness of disco fries. The crispiness of the fries also pairs brilliantly with a side of crunchy coleslaw.
For those aiming to create the full diner experience at home, consider serving disco fries alongside a classic sandwich like a juicy beef burger, a hearty Reuben sandwich, or a loaded hot dog. Whether you keep it classic with just the disco fries or expand them into a diner-inspired feast, these iconic fries are sure to steal the show at your table.
- 24 ounces frozen french fries
- 3 tablespoons butter
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups beef broth
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|457
|Total Fat
|27.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|73.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|34.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|1.5 g
|Sodium
|1,033.8 mg
|Protein
|19.0 g