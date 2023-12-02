Copycat Taco Bell Lava Sauce Recipe
It couldn't be easier to recreate the beloved Taco Bell experience in the comfort of your own kitchen with this copycat Taco Bell Lava Sauce recipe. This indulgent, spicy, Mexican-style classic is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. There's a tantalizing blend of fresh red serrano chiles, nacho cheese dip, and the perfect mix of spices that results in an incredibly morish sauce to keep in your fridge and enjoy with everything.
Get ready to elevate your nacho game or add a spicy kick to all of your favorite Mexican dishes as you discover the secrets behind this iconic Lava Sauce. The combination of creamy cheese dip and fiery chiles is a match made in heaven. With just the right balance of heat and savory goodness, this Taco Bell classic is the perfect accompaniment to your favorite tortilla chips — or any dish that craves a fiery flavor boost.
Gather the ingredients for this copycat Taco Bell Lava Sauce
To make this copycat Taco Bell Lava Sauce recipe, you'll simply need to whizz up a few simple ingredients in a food processor. These are nacho cheese dip, red serrano chiles, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, sugar, apple cider vinegar, a little water, and some salt to taste.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prep the chiles
Slice chiles in half lengthwise. Remove and discard the stalks and seeds.
Step 3: Roast the chiles
Place chiles on a sheet tray and roast for 15 minutes until softened and slightly charred.
Step 4: Add all the ingredients to food processor
Add roasted chiles and all remaining ingredients to a food processor along with 2 tablespoons water.
Step 5: Blend
Blend until smooth.
Step 6: Serve
Transfer to a serving bowl and enjoy with tortilla chips, if desired.
What should I serve with copycat Taco Bell Lava Sauce?
This versatile sauce isn't just limited to chip-dipping; it's a game-changer for a wide array of dishes. Get ready to transform ordinary meals into flavor fiestas!
One great option is of course to pair this fiery Lava Sauce with classic Mexican dishes like tacos, burritos, enchiladas, or any copycat Taco Bell recipes — the perfect way to create a genuine Taco Bell experience right in your kitchen. This condiment is especially delicious when drizzled over loaded nachos, turning a simple snack into a spicy sensation that'll have everyone reaching for more.
If you're feeling adventurous, use this DIY Lava Sauce as a dipping sauce for crispy chicken tenders, french fries, or even as a spicy twist to your morning eggs. The possibilities are endless, so feel free to get creative here. Whip up one batch of Lava Sauce, and you'll have the ultimate condiment ready in your fridge to enhance so many of your everyday meals.
Can I make this copycat Taco Bell Lava Sauce in advance?
Absolutely! This flavor-packed copycat Taco Bell Lava Sauce is super easy to prep ahead of time and convenient to store. You can whip up a batch of this fiery concoction in advance and have it ready to enhance your dishes whenever the craving strikes.
Prepare a generous amount of Lava Sauce and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week for a quick and easy flavor boost. The sauce's bold and spicy profile tends to intensify over time, making it even more irresistible as it sits. This means you can plan ahead for your gatherings, taco nights, or casual snacking sessions. Whether you're hosting a party or simply want to add a punchy dose of heat to your everyday meals, having a jar of Copycat Taco Bell Lava Sauce at the ready is a game-changer. Say goodbye to bland and hello to a burst of indulgent warmth whenever you desire.
- 5 fresh red serrano chiles
- 1 cup nacho cheese dip
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- Salt, to taste
- Tortilla chips, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|71
|Total Fat
|5.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|16.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|1.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|0.5 g
|Sodium
|108.5 mg
|Protein
|3.9 g