Copycat Taco Bell Lava Sauce Recipe

It couldn't be easier to recreate the beloved Taco Bell experience in the comfort of your own kitchen with this copycat Taco Bell Lava Sauce recipe. This indulgent, spicy, Mexican-style classic is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. There's a tantalizing blend of fresh red serrano chiles, nacho cheese dip, and the perfect mix of spices that results in an incredibly morish sauce to keep in your fridge and enjoy with everything.

Get ready to elevate your nacho game or add a spicy kick to all of your favorite Mexican dishes as you discover the secrets behind this iconic Lava Sauce. The combination of creamy cheese dip and fiery chiles is a match made in heaven. With just the right balance of heat and savory goodness, this Taco Bell classic is the perfect accompaniment to your favorite tortilla chips — or any dish that craves a fiery flavor boost.