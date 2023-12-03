Why Vinegar Works So Well As A Dipping Sauce For Soup Dumplings

Just as there is a particular set of rules that pertain to sushi, there is also a traditional way to eat soup dumplings. Despite the name, these dim sum delicacies aren't eaten in soup. Instead, they have a soupy ingredient that liquefies in their thin, expertly crimped dough pouches. Also known as xiao long bao, these tasty morsels can be stuffed with fillings like pork or crab. When steamed, the gelatin inside melts into a savory broth that mixes perfectly with black vinegar dipping sauce, a staple in Chinese cooking. It's the top condiment for soup dumplings because of the complementary, umami-packed acidity it brings to the dish.

One of the most common types of vinegar used is Zhenjiang (or Chinkiang) black vinegar, which tastes sweet and is made from fermented rice. Another popular kind is Shanxi aged vinegar, which is made from sorghum and has a stronger, sour taste to it. Chris Kimura, a professional chef specializing in Asian cuisine, tells Reader's Digest that using lots of Shanxi vinegar is his preferred way to eat dumplings for its "robust, earthy, and smoky" flavors. He goes on to explain the reason why black vinegar is the best choice for soup dumplings, noting that the "acid from the vinegar, mixed with the aromatics from the ginger, helps to balance the rich fattiness from the dumpling."