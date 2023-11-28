There's A Big Cantaloupe Recall – Here's What You Need To Know

If you have purchased cantaloupe recently, you might want to think twice before eating it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a warning regarding melons that are likely contaminated with salmonella. Around 6,456 cases of unsliced cantaloupes were voluntarily recalled by Eagle Produce LLC Scottsdale, Arizona.

The potentially tainted cantaloupes by Kandy brand were distributed to retail stores in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C. between September 5 and16. Other distributors, including Malichita, Vinyard Fruit, Vegetable Company, CF Dallas, Pacific Trellis Fruit, and Trufresh, also recalled the fruit. Some batches were distributed between October 30 and November 10.

The FDA advises consumers to check the packaging to see if they have the recalled cantaloupes and discard them. The products can also be returned to the retailer for a refund. Look out for stickers that say "Rudy" or "Malichita" or have the number "4050."

So far, over 40 people have been hospitalized due to salmonella infection out of nearly 100 cases. Two people have died due to the infection, per Food Safety News. The number is likely to go up in the following weeks, per the CDC.