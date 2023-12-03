Chain Restaurant Chicken Fried Steak Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Zero poultry is involved in the making of Chicken Fried Steak, a Southwestern specialty believed to have descended out of the German Wiener Schnitzel in the 19th century, via What's Cooking America. Instead, the recipe consists of a beef cutlet rolled in a mixture of milk, eggs, and spiced flour that forms a delectable golden-brown crust when fried in a pan (or deep-fryer, either works). The savory tidbits left behind form the creamy gravy that blankets the steak, and what's dished up on the side traditionally meshes with the savory sauce, such as hearty mashed potatoes and roasted greens.

Food historians attest to the entrée originating out of necessity — essentially masking inferior meats with a broiled, battered coating — yet it's emerged as a true comfort staple in its own right. Just because we don't live in Texas or Oklahoma, where the real thing roams, however, doesn't necessarily entitle the TV dinner version to take up our precious time, either. On that token, restaurant chains remain your best bet, but where you lay down your dollars can dictate what sort of meal gets sent your way. Going in blind? With the assistance of customer input to rank restaurant chains from worst to best, we've reached the ultimate conclusion for satisfying your craving. Follow along!