Southern Sausage Gravy Used To Have A Different Recipe

Southern cooking is the epitome of comfort food. Fried chicken, peach cobbler, jambalaya, banana pudding, hush puppies, sausage, buttermilk biscuits, and the essential Southern gravy are all dishes we can thank the South for. The special touch that makes them so delicious is a characteristic you can only find done right in certain areas of the country. But believe it or not, even staples, such as sawmill gravy, can change over the years.

Sawmill gravy is that thick, white country gravy that tastes good on just about everything. It is made with pan drippings, to give you the delectable fat content that makes it so satisfying. However, if there is an excess of drippings, the gravy will not be as pure in color. Also, the longer you cook the gravy, the darker it will turn. The original recipe for sawmill gravy called for cornmeal. However, if you order sawmill gravy (or make your own) these days, chances are it will contain flour.