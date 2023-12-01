Instant Mashed Potatoes Are The Secret To Quicker Gnocchi

In Italian, "gnocchi" means "lumps," and that's roughly what these soft, chewy bites resemble on your plate. If you're making gnocchi from scratch, you may lose motivation by the time you get to forming the dough. The good news is you can cut over 45 minutes out of your prep time by using instant mashed potatoes.

Instant mashed potato flakes are made from dehydrated potatoes (usually russets), and they thicken into mashed potatoes when you add liquid. One thing to note is that they often contain sodium acid pyrophosphate and sodium bisulfate. These are preservatives that create a lighter texture and reduce moisture. That means there's already sodium in the potatoes, so you don't want to be too heavy-handed when salting your dough.

Instant mashed potatoes come in a variety of flavors, but you should use the plain kind for gnocchi. The other flavors contain oils and various ingredients that will affect your dough. To make gnocchi with potato flakes, simply combine them with flour and egg. Using a ratio of one part liquid to one part potato flakes, add boiling water to make your gnocchi come together in a single bowl. You can expect an evenly cooked result every time using instant potatoes. That's something that whole potatoes, which come in various shapes and sizes and cook at different rates, can't promise.