For Thicker Soup, Try Adding Beans To The Broth

Beans are a great addition to any soup you want to make a little heartier. They are high in plant protein and fiber, so they add nutrients like folate and iron and help keep you full and satisfied for longer. Because it's broth-based, soup is often considered an appetizer, not the main meal. However, there are many ways you can use beans to thicken your broth for a satisfying lunch or dinner.

Adding white beans to vegetable soups like minestrone can add bulk to the dish, especially if you opt for a vegetarian version. Similarly, chicken tortilla soup gets an upgrade when black beans are added to the broth.

Of course, if you specifically want a thicker soup broth, adding boiled potatoes or refried beans is a great trick because they break down in the liquid and naturally release their starches. While a cornstarch slurry or even aquafaba can be used to thicken your soup, beans are a simple way to accomplish this using whole foods.