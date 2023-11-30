HelloFresh Decks The Halls With The Return Of Buddy The Elf Spaghetti

If there's one famous food moment from a holiday movie everyone remembers, it's the spaghetti scene from 2003's "Elf." Who could forget watching Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf loading up his spaghetti with maple syrup, M&M's, Pop-Tarts, and more unorthodox pasta-sauce replacements? While this dessert-y twist on pasta might make you feel queasy, HelloFresh knows that there are plenty of folks who would love to give it a try. In December 2022, the meal kit subscription service offered a Buddy the Elf spaghetti meal. Now, in honor of the classic film's 20th anniversary, the limited-edition kits are returning with some new items.

According to a press release, the meal kit includes all of the sweet ingredients and a recipe for making your own Buddy-inspired spaghetti. Last year, the meal kits sold out in just a few minutes, and they'll likely be just as popular this time around — especially with the addition of four collectibles. Each kit includes the necessary ingredients for two servings of the spaghetti meal, as well as two aprons modeled after Buddy the Elf's classic green costume and two melamine plates that reference elves' four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.