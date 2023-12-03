Chain Peppermint Coffee Drinks Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Peet's Coffee has expanded its seasonal menu with a unique offering — the Peppermint Mocha Black Tie. This festive take on the classic iced drink from Peet's combines the chain's cold brew with fragrant peppermint, rich chocolate sauce, and sweetened condensed milk, served over ice. Although intriguing, this beverage finds itself lower on our list, namely because of its intensely sweet profile and presentation that may not resonate with all palates.

We don't deny that the Peppermint Mocha Black Tie delivers a blend of festive flavors. However, the abundance of sweetened condensed milk and mocha sauce at the bottom of the drink has our eyebrows raised. The drink features thick layers of condensed milk and mocha sauce with cold brew floating on top. For some coffee purists, this may be off-putting, especially considering the heavy sip of syrup you get when you take the first couple of drinks through a straw. For some, the overly sweet nature of the beverage might be a welcomed indulgence, while for others, it might prove to be a sugar overload.

In addition, one reviewer on TikTok said the peppermint in their beverage was a tad on the light side considering it's marketed as a peppermint mocha beverage. When ranking peppermint coffee beverages, we have to consider the balance of peppermint flavor. This drink seems to cater to those with a penchant for the sweeter side of holiday coffee drinks.