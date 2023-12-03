Chain Peppermint Coffee Drinks Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers
'Tis the season for indulgence, and what better way to embrace the winter vibes than by sipping on the spirited combination of rich coffee and refreshing peppermint? As peppermint coffee fans, we're on a quest to find the perfect peppermint pick-me-up for this time of year. To find the best recommendations, we've turned to the true connoisseurs — the customers. Drawing insights from a blend of customer reviews, personal experiences, and the pulse of popular opinions, we created a comprehensive ranking of chain peppermint coffee drinks. From the pleasantly surprising to the downright disappointing, we're here to guide you and help you make an informed choice for your next caffeine fix.
So, whether you're a steadfast peppermint enthusiast or a curious coffee adventurer, join us as we sip, savor, and scrutinize each winter weather concoction. With our ranking, you can elevate your holiday beverage game and enjoy every hot or cold peppermint coffee drink this season with confidence.
12. Chick-fil-A Peppermint Iced Coffee
Chick-fil-A may not be a chain known for its coffee, but the fast food chicken restaurant is frequented during the winter months for its Peppermint Chip Milkshake. To capitalize on the popularity of the seasonal shake, Chick-fil-A entered the peppermint coffee race with its Peppermint Hot Coffee and Peppermint Iced Coffee. The latter, a newer addition to the Chick-fil-A beverage lineup, is marketed to be complete with the chain's cold-brew coffee, 2% milk, pure cane sugar syrup, and the fresh and sweet flavors of Chick-fil-A's iconic minty milkshake.
Although Chick-fil-A's take on minty hot coffee has been well-received by customers, the iced coffee variety hasn't been reviewed positively by many coffee fans. As a result, the Chick-fil-A Peppermint Iced Coffee has landed last on our ranking of chain peppermint coffee drinks. One customer on Reddit described the mint flavor in the iced coffee as the "most toothpaste-tasting peppermint ever" while another dubbed it an "atrocity."
11. Caribou Coffee Ho Ho Mint Mocha
Caribou Coffee enters the peppermint coffee arena with its Ho Ho Mint Mocha, a creation that promises a blend of real chocolate, steamed milk, espresso, and a generous amount of mint flavor. Available hot, iced, or blended, the Ho Ho Mint Mocha is topped with whipped cream and peppermints, making it undoubtedly a festive drink for winter coffee lovers. However, this peppermint coffee drink finds itself listed as the second worst in our ranking.
The Ho Ho Mint Mocha has garnered attention for its bold and unabashed commitment to peppermint. The Southern Snack's review on YouTube captured the essence of this take on peppermint coffee, saying the minty flavoring overtakes the mocha. According to other reviews, the consensus was that the peppermint in Caribou Coffee's take on this classic holiday beverage is overpowering, creating a profile that might be too intense for some palates. For those seeking a more delicate balance between chocolate and mint, this drink may prove to be a bit too much.
10. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Peppermint Mocha Latte
In the pursuit of holiday indulgence, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers its Peppermint Mocha Latte — a rich and creamy treat that blends the chain's signature espresso, rich chocolate, and flavoring of refreshing peppermint. Available in various forms, including iced, ice blended, and hot cocoa, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers many twists on the classic peppermint coffee experience.
Positioned towards the bottom of our ranking, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's take on peppermint coffee is solid. However, we've ranked it lower on the list due to the backlash Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf received on Facebook when it announced the return of the holiday favorite. Rather than celebrating the return of the peppermint drinks, fans lamented in the comments, expressing their wishes that the chain would bring back discontinued varieties like dark chocolate, red velvet, and white chocolate. One customer even commented that the peppermint drinks from the chain were underwhelming. These comments from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf customers beg the question ... if the Peppermint Mocha Latte was a bigger hit, would customers be wishing that other drinks return to the menu instead?
As far as other reviews for the drink, one enthusiastic reviewer described the Peppermint Mocha Latte as a trip down memory lane, evoking the nostalgia of stealing peppermint candy canes from the Christmas tree. However, pure candy cane flavor might not be everyone's preference when it comes to coffee drinks, and the masses are championing other varieties.
9. Peet's Peppermint Mocha Black Tie
Peet's Coffee has expanded its seasonal menu with a unique offering — the Peppermint Mocha Black Tie. This festive take on the classic iced drink from Peet's combines the chain's cold brew with fragrant peppermint, rich chocolate sauce, and sweetened condensed milk, served over ice. Although intriguing, this beverage finds itself lower on our list, namely because of its intensely sweet profile and presentation that may not resonate with all palates.
We don't deny that the Peppermint Mocha Black Tie delivers a blend of festive flavors. However, the abundance of sweetened condensed milk and mocha sauce at the bottom of the drink has our eyebrows raised. The drink features thick layers of condensed milk and mocha sauce with cold brew floating on top. For some coffee purists, this may be off-putting, especially considering the heavy sip of syrup you get when you take the first couple of drinks through a straw. For some, the overly sweet nature of the beverage might be a welcomed indulgence, while for others, it might prove to be a sugar overload.
In addition, one reviewer on TikTok said the peppermint in their beverage was a tad on the light side considering it's marketed as a peppermint mocha beverage. When ranking peppermint coffee beverages, we have to consider the balance of peppermint flavor. This drink seems to cater to those with a penchant for the sweeter side of holiday coffee drinks.
8. Wendy's Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew
Wendy's Frosty Cream Cold Brew is a chilly and flavorful twist to the fast food chain's seasonal menu. Crafted with cold-brewed coffee, the brand's classic vanilla Frosty mix, and a cool dose of peppermint syrup, this beverage is situated near the middle of our ranking.
The Southern Snack reviewed the drink on YouTube, saying that when it comes to peppermint coffee drinks, Wendy's Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew is by far better than Chick-fil-A's Peppermint Iced Coffee. However, the review mentioned that the drink could use more peppermint flavor. When we tried it, we felt the peppermint flavor was definitely there, even borderline too overpowering. Many customer reviews mention a noticeable amount of red syrup settling at the bottom of the cup. This suggests that the components may not be well-mixed.
Beyond that, what's somewhat divisive about this drink is the Wendy's Frosty flavor element added to the peppermint coffee. For those looking for a true peppermint and coffee flavor, this is probably not the top choice. But for fans of the malty, sweet flavor of Wendy's Frosty, it is worth a shot.
7. Starbucks Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha
When the holiday drink season comes around, Starbucks Peppermint Mocha tends to take center stage. However, we'd be remiss not to mention another less celebrated, but no less festive, peppermint coffee beverage offered by Starbucks on our countdown. The Starbucks Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha latte (available hot, iced, or blended) mixes Starbucks signature espresso with steamed milk, white chocolate mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup, all topped with whipped cream and chocolate curls.
Although this take on a peppermint mocha latte can be just as delicious as the original, there's a reason we've ranked the Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha at this spot on the list. White chocolate has a distinctive flavor, and it is a style of chocolate that not everyone is a fan of. For those who appreciate the taste of white chocolate, Starbucks Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha can be an enjoyable spin on the seasonal beverage. However, its lack of appeal to the wider spectrum of peppermint coffee fans has landed this drink closer to the bottom of the ranking.
6. Peet's Peppermint Mocha (Hot or Iced)
Peet's Coffee, known for its commitment to robust flavors, offers its own take on a peppermint mocha. The Peet's take is an infusion of espresso with rich mocha chocolate sauce and a touch of sweet peppermint, all topped with sweetened whipped cream. Placed in the middle of our ranking, Peet's offering delivers a holiday-inspired twist to the classic mocha latte.
In reviews for the drink, coffee fans point out that the richness of Peet's mocha sauce can be overpowering. While mocha enthusiasts might find this coffee drink appealing, the intense and heavy dark chocolate could be too much for some, overtaking the mint flavor. Regardless, the mint component of Peet's Peppermint Mocha is praised for striking a perfect balance — apparent and just sweet enough without the aggressiveness seen in some peppermint mochas from other chains. The drink's richness means that it might be difficult to finish, especially if you don't have a mega sweet tooth. Overall, Peet's Peppermint Mocha is a good option for mocha fans, but may be too rich and chocolatey for those looking for a pure peppermint experience.
5. McDonald's Peppermint Mocha (Hot or Iced)
While McDonald's may not be the go-to destination for coffee connoisseurs, its McCafé drinks, including the Peppermint Mocha, have garnered a dedicated following. Positioned at the near the middle of our list, McDonald's Peppermint Mocha manages to hold its own, thanks to its cozy blend of espresso, steamed milk, peppermint chocolate syrup, with a crown of whipped topping and chocolate drizzle.
In a world where coffee giants dominate, McDonald's earns its stripes with an affordable take on a peppermint mocha latte that caters to a broad audience, specifically those looking for a bargain. Must or Bust's positive review of the holiday drink on YouTube highlights how customers can use benefits within the McDonald's app to get the drink at a cheaper price, as well as the balanced flavors of the drink — the peppermint flavor is present without being too overpowering or overshadowing the mocha, and the sweetness is just right. McDonald's Peppermint Mocha may not be the most luxurious peppermint coffee experience, but it's a delightful choice, especially when compared to its blended counterpart, which can be overly sweet.
4. Tim Hortons Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp
Tim Hortons has created a true peppermint coffee innovation with its Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp, which is an enticing frozen fusion of chocolate and peppermint flavors, topped with whipped topping and sprinkled with crunchy peppermint bark. Positioned in the top five of our ranking, this unique creation earns its spot for the distinctiveness it brings to the winter coffee landscape.
Tim Hortons' approach to frozen coffee is a departure from the traditional hot beverages offered by other chains during the winter season. The Iced Capp, an iconic drink for the chain, is a unique frozen coffee beverage that can be mixed with a variety of different flavors. If you want to avoid the frozen version, the peppermint flavor is available in various formats, including latte, iced latte, Cold Brew, and Peppermint Hot Chocolate.
The uniqueness of this menu item from Tim Hortons is underscored by the fact that mega fans struggle to recreate it at home, making it a must-try for aficionados seeking the authentic Tim Hortons experience. The Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp stands out as a one-of-a-kind seasonal drink experience.
3. Dunkin' Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte
When it comes to the peppermint coffee wars, Dunkin' is one of the top contenders every single winter, and for good reason. In the same way that Starbucks fans count the days until they can sip on the chain's iconic Peppermint Mocha, Dunkin' loyalists wait for their favorite chain's seasonal releases, celebrating when the festive varieties arrive. We're ranking Dunkin's Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte in our top three, because of the coffee chain's iconic status and the drink's balanced flavors. The signature beverage from Dunkin' features the chain's espresso alongside the flavors of cooling peppermint and rich chocolate.
The drink is also high on our countdown because its variety lends itself to the tastes of coffee drinkers. The Peppermint Mocha Signature flavor is offered in many forms, including hot or iced coffee, cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate, leaving it up to you to try your favorite style of coffee this holiday season.
2. Dutch Bros Candy Cane Cold Brew
Dutch Bros Candy Cane Cold Brew is a blend of peppermint flavor, signature chocolate milk, and cold brew, crowned with the chain's iconic Soft Top and a dash of peppermint sprinkles. The standout feature of the Candy Cane Cold Brew is undoubtedly the Soft Top, a lightly whipped sweet cream that adds a layer of indulgence to every sip. Fans of the drink say that the blend of peppermint, chocolate milk, and cold brew is made with "deliciousness." The usage of chocolate milk instead of standard milk like other chains helps to bring an appealing level of indulgence for those seeking a refreshing yet decadent winter coffee treat.
What sets Dutch Bros drinks apart is not only the quality of its drinks but also the chain's emphasis on customizability. With a plethora of flavor options, toppings, and varieties, including a freeze option, the Candy Cane Cold Brew invites customers to make the drink uniquely their own.
1. Starbucks Peppermint Mocha
The top spot on our list goes to none other than Starbucks, the chain that started the annual trend of seasonal coffee beverages, and its iconic Peppermint Mocha. The drink is made with Starbucks' signature full-bodied espresso, mocha sauce, and peppermint syrup, then is topped with whipped cream and chocolate curls. It was launched in 2002 as a part of the chain's holiday handcrafted beverages menu and became an instant hit.
Available hot, iced, or blended, the Starbucks Peppermint Mocha is a holiday classic that is anticipated every year, thanks to the drink's balance of cool peppermint flavor and rich chocolate sauce. The drink is not overly peppermint flavored, and the mocha is not too rich. As with all Starbucks drinks, this beverage can be customized to each customer's desired amount of sweetness, which is great for those who don't want their seasonal coffee drinks to be too sweet. Starbucks' take on peppermint coffee is a classic for a reason.