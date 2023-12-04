The Sweet Origin Story Of Karo Corn Syrup's Pecan Pie

While pumpkin and apple pies are popular holiday favorites, there will always be those who prefer the third option, pecan. The earliest written mention of pecan pie was in Harper's Bazaar in 1886 with the statement that the "Pecan Pie Is not only delicious but is capable of being made a 'real state pie.'" It continued to gain popularity throughout southern states like Texas but it wasn't until Karo started printing a recipe on its cans of corn syrup that it took off.

In Rossi Anastopoulo's "Sweet Land of Liberty: A History of America in 11 Pies," she writes that "the story goes that the wife of a corporate sales executive dreamed up a nifty little recipe that would put Karo to use. It called for corn syrup, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and pecans, all baked up in a pie shell" (via Slate). Karo most likely wasn't the first to use corn syrup to make pecan pie, with Anastopoulo noting that a pecan pie recipe using Karo had already been published in "800 Proved Pecan Recipes: Their Place in the Menu" in 1925. After the company began printing the recipe on the cans, however, they became inextricably linked together. Karo used that to its advantage when advertising the corn syrup.