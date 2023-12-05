Donut Wreaths Make Perfectly Festive Holiday Centerpieces

If you're hosting for the holidays, it's only natural to prioritize the presentation of certain appetizers or desserts. There are plenty of savory Christmas wreath recipes out there, but turning donuts into a wreath can create a sweet, festive centerpiece for your holiday table — plus, it's a fun, creative way to serve dessert. (Don't be surprised, though, if your guests find it too pretty to eat.)

Wreaths are generally seasonal decor items crafted from pine tree leaves and twigs and sometimes topped with berries or pinecones. While they're usually placed on front doors during the holidays, they can also serve as a great centerpiece. Their circular shape allows for a candle or flower arrangement to be placed in the center. The goal of a donut wreath is to organize an array of treats in a way that resembles an iconic piece of holiday decor.

To create this dessert wreath, you'll need a round styrofoam wheel, which you can find online or in most hobby stores. Since styrofoam can be a bit fragile, you might want to cover your wreath in plastic wrap before using toothpicks to insert the donuts. You can use any number of different donut shapes and flavors in your dessert centerpiece, but smaller ones seem to work best for a traditionally sized wreath. Powdered donut rings bring that frosted, snowy look, and glazed donut holes can fill in those small spaces.