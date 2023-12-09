Creamy Lobster Pot Pie With Garlic Biscuit Crust Recipe

Enjoy the bounty of the sea with recipe developer Patterson Watkins' creamy lobster pot pie, a dish that marries the rich, succulent flavors of lobster with a comforting creamy filling, all topped with a golden-brown, buttery, garlic-infused biscuit crust. Watkins says, "The additions to the pot pie filling; milk and potatoes, impart additional richness and assist in making each bite that much more tasty."

Watkins tells us, "If you're a fan of lobster bisque, chowder, and, of course, biscuits, you're gonna love this pot pie recipe." Not only is this dish delicious, it's also efficient. Watkins developed this recipe with the grocery list in mind. She notes, "Every step in this recipe, you will be infusing and extracting flavor — all without having to double down on ingredients. The same ingredients used in the homemade broth will be used in the pot pie."

This recipe invites you to savor the luxurious essence of lobster in a dish that's both elegant and heartwarming. Watkins describes this as a dish for a chilly, rainy weekend day, "You know, those days when you want to play in the kitchen but, under no circumstances, want to get outta your pajamas."