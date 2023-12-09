Creamy Lobster Pot Pie With Garlic Biscuit Crust Recipe
Enjoy the bounty of the sea with recipe developer Patterson Watkins' creamy lobster pot pie, a dish that marries the rich, succulent flavors of lobster with a comforting creamy filling, all topped with a golden-brown, buttery, garlic-infused biscuit crust. Watkins says, "The additions to the pot pie filling; milk and potatoes, impart additional richness and assist in making each bite that much more tasty."
Watkins tells us, "If you're a fan of lobster bisque, chowder, and, of course, biscuits, you're gonna love this pot pie recipe." Not only is this dish delicious, it's also efficient. Watkins developed this recipe with the grocery list in mind. She notes, "Every step in this recipe, you will be infusing and extracting flavor — all without having to double down on ingredients. The same ingredients used in the homemade broth will be used in the pot pie."
This recipe invites you to savor the luxurious essence of lobster in a dish that's both elegant and heartwarming. Watkins describes this as a dish for a chilly, rainy weekend day, "You know, those days when you want to play in the kitchen but, under no circumstances, want to get outta your pajamas."
Gather your creamy lobster pot pie with garlic biscuit crust ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need lobsters, water, garlic cloves, onion, carrot, celery, fennel, sherry, tomato paste, bay leaves, thyme, rosemary, lemon, butter, potatoes, flour, evaporated milk, salt, and pepper. And of course, we cannot forget the ingredients for the flaky biscuit crust: butter, garlic, and a can of buttermilk biscuits.
Step 1: Prepare the lobsters
Pick lobsters, reserving the shells and the meat. Cut the lobster meat into bite-sized pieces and refrigerate.
Step 2: Cover the shells with water
Place the lobster shells in a large pot or Dutch oven and cover with water.
Step 3: Add aromatics and other ingredients to the pot
Add the garlic, onion, carrot, celery, fennel, wine, tomato paste, bay leaves, thyme sprig, rosemary sprig, and lemon half to the pot. Bring to a boil over high heat.
Step 4: Simmer the broth
Once boiling, reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
Step 5: Strain the broth
Strain the broth through a fine mesh strainer, discard the shells and dregs, and reserve the broth. Set aside.
Step 6: Melt the butter
Melt butter in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat.
Step 7: Add the mirepoix to a Dutch oven
Once melted, add the onion, carrot, celery, fennel, and garlic, stir to combine.
Step 8: Saute the veggetables
Saute for 5 minutes or until the veggies are tender-crisp.
Step 9: Add the potatoes
Add the potatoes to the pot and stir to combine with the vegetables.
Step 10: Create a roux
Add the flour to the pot, stir to combine, and cook for 1 minute, creating a roux.
Step 11: Add the broth and evaporated milk
Add the broth and evaporated milk, stir to combine, and bring to a simmer.
Step 12: Simmer the sauce
Cook for 10-12 minutes or until the potatoes are mostly tender and the filling has thickened, stirring occasionally.
Step 13: Add the lobster meat
Add the lobster meat to the pot, stir to combine, and season with salt and pepper.
Step 14: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425°F.
Step 15: Make the garlic butter
Add the melted butter and minced garlic to a small bowl and stir to combine.
Step 16: Pour the filling into a baking dish
Transfer the lobster filling to a 13x9-inch casserole dish.
Step 17: Top with the biscuits
Top the casserole dish with the biscuits, spacing out evenly.
Step 18: Brush the biscuits with garlic butter
Brush the tops of the biscuits with the garlic butter.
Step 19: Place the dish on a baking sheet
Place the casserole dish on a large baking sheet (to catch the drips).
Step 20: Bake the lobster pot pie
Place in the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the biscuits are golden brown and cooked through.
Step 21: Serve the lobster pot pie
Remove the casserole dish from the oven and divide between bowls to serve.
What do you recommend serving with this creamy lobster pot pie with garlic biscuit crust?
Watkins notes, "This is definitely a hale and hearty pot pie, chock full of proteins, veggies, and starches. So, for sure, a complete plate meal. For palate balance, you could pair a crisp side salad and an equally crisp white wine or you could follow it up with a nice berry-based dessert." A refreshing salad with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a light vinaigrette would provide a nice contrast to the richness of the pot pie. Or something fresh but substantial like this Greek salad and this sweet kale salad would be great options.
For a beverage pairing, consider a chilled white wine like Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc, the acidity and brightness of which would complement the richness of the dish. End your meal on a refreshing note with a citrus sorbet or a light fruit salad. Watkins adds, "I'm thinking simple fresh berries and whipped cream would be my perfect follow-up dessert."
How can one customize this creamy lobster pot pie with garlic biscuit crust?
Customizing this pot pie allows you to tailor the dish to your personal taste preferences. Consider combining lobster with other seafood like shrimp, crab, or scallops for a diverse and flavorful filling. Up the creaminess factor by incorporating a mild cheese such as gruyere or white cheddar into the sauce. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper, paprika, or Old Bay seasoning for a subtle kick and an extra layer of complexity. Watkins adds, "If you are crunched for time, feel free to opt out of the homemade broth portion of this recipe with a store-bought substitution. Aneto makes a lovely fish broth, but vegetable or chicken broths will work in a pinch. Although, this homemade broth makes this pot pie glorious."
The biscuit crust also offers many opportunities for customization. Try mixing chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, oregano, or thyme into the garlic butter for a fragrant and flavorful biscuit crust. Sprinkle cooked and crumbled bacon over the biscuits to add a smoky flavor. You could also cut the biscuit crust into creative shapes using cookie cutters to add a decorative element to the dish for festive occasions.
