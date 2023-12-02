Korean Steamed Eggs: The Anytime Dish With A Custard Finish

The Korean food scene in the U.S. has really been coming into its own in recent years, perhaps riding the same wave of popularity that has had K-Pop groups surging to the top of the charts. These days, any foodie worth their fleur de sel has both gochujang and gochugaru in the pantry and maybe some instant tteokbokki, as well. Even non-foodies by now may be familiar with Korean dishes such as budae jjigae, bulgogi, and Korean fried chicken, but all of these are entrees. Less well-known is gyeran jjim, a steamed egg dish that is more often served as a side, although it can be eaten with any meal.

Gyeran jjim also goes by a few other names. The "jjim" part refers to a method of cooking that may involve either steaming or braising, with the beef short rib dish galbi jjim being an example of the latter. "Galbi," on the other hand, means "eggs," but so does the word "dalgyal," so another name for the dish is dalgyaljjim. It also has a nickname, that being volcano steamed eggs. This could refer to the fact that the cooked eggs might take on a somewhat cone-like shape but is more likely to be referencing the fact that, steam-cooked as they are, they are likely to release a hot cloud of the stuff when you stick a fork in them.