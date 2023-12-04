For A Richer Cake, Add Goat Milk Butter To Your Batter

Butter is the backbone of many baking endeavors. It creates flakiness in pastry and pie dough and adds structure to cookies. But traditional cow's milk butter isn't the only butter out there: To achieve even richer textures and flavors in your next cake, try using goat milk butter instead of cow milk butter.

Butter from a goat has a tangy, earthy quality that adds a little zing to many familiar flavors, like chocolate, vanilla, and cinnamon. It tastes like a hybrid of cow butter and goat cheese, with grassy notes and a creamy texture. Goat butter has a higher fat content and a lower melting point than cow butter, which will help to make the texture of your cake tender and silky. The lower melting point means that baking with goat butter is similar to baking with softened or even melted butter, and will have the same effect on the texture of your cake — it will make it denser, moister, and richer-tasting.

The softness and pure white color of goat butter also make it similar to shortening. The difference comes in the taste. Shortening will add nothing to the flavor of your cake, but goat butter will still impart that buttery richness, with the benefit of a little added tanginess. Goat butter will also level up the appearance of your baked goods: For a pristinely white buttercream frosting try goat butter instead of opting for a vegetable-shortening base.